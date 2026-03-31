'He was with us only for a couple of months, and he was not in his best shape. Even with problems in his knees, the way he touched the ball, the way he played, his vision of football was really incredible' Milan hero names surprise team-mate as best ever
Despite playing with Andrea Pirlo, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldinho and David Beckham, one star made a huge impact at Milan despite only being there a short while
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Massimo Ambrosini has exclusively revealed his greatest-ever team-mate – and it may surprise you.
Two-time Champions League winner Ambrosini played with more than a few all-time greats during his long career at Milan.
But asked by FourFourTwo to pick his most talented teammate ever, the midfielder looked past players like Andrea Pirlo, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldinho and David Beckham.Article continues below