'He was with us only for a couple of months, and he was not in his best shape. Even with problems in his knees, the way he touched the ball, the way he played, his vision of football was really incredible' Milan hero names surprise team-mate as best ever

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Despite playing with Andrea Pirlo, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldinho and David Beckham, one star made a huge impact at Milan despite only being there a short while

Ronaldo of AC Milan (C) celebrates during the Serie A 2006/2007 33th round match between Milan and Cagliari played at the &quot;Giuseppe Meazza&quot; in Milan.
Ronaldo was still impressive at Milan (Image credit: Claudio Villa / Getty Images)

Massimo Ambrosini has exclusively revealed his greatest-ever team-mate – and it may surprise you.

Two-time Champions League winner Ambrosini played with more than a few all-time greats during his long career at Milan.  

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Massimo Ambrosini: “You only needed to watch Ronaldo train at Milan to realise that he was just different”