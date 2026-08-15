“We were on the ropes at high altitude before I stepped up to take a penalty. I didn’t feel nervous and struck it perfectly into the top corner. That ended up taking us to the World Cup” How Diego Forlan kick-started Uruguay’s 2010 World Cup adventure
Uruguay’s 2010 World Cup campaign was something of a rollercoaster ride for La Celeste.
After missing out on the 2006 edition, the team topped a group featuring France, Mexico and hosts South Africa on their way to the semi-finals, where they were eventually eliminated by the Netherlands.
This would prove to be Uruguay’s best World Cup campaign since their 1970 fourth-place finish, but the two-time winners needed to dig deep to even make it to the tournament.
Forlan on his memorable World Cup qualfying strike
With their qualification hopes hanging in the balance, the team travelled to Quito to face Ecuador in their penultimate qualifying match, knowing that defeat could end their hopes of making the World Cup.
The challenge of playing at 2,800 metres above sea-level is a well-documented one, but this particular match would go on to be one of striker Diego Forlan’s most memorable performances.
“It was the penultimate matchday of qualification for the 2010 FIFA World Cup,” former Manchester United striker Forlan tells FourFourTwo.
“We were in Quito, a city where it’s always difficult to play because of the altitude. In the second half, Antonio Valencia scored to make it 1–0.
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“We were against the ropes, because a defeat would have left us with no chance of reaching South Africa.”
A goal behind and in tough conditions, Uruguay needed someone to step up.
“Straight after that blow, we put together a good move, I assisted Luis Suarez and we made it 1–1,” he continues. “But we needed to win.
“In the very last attack, Ecuador’s goalkeeper fouled Edinson Cavani inside the box. I was the most experienced one, so I decided to take the ball and assume responsibility.
“Even though it was a critical moment, I don’t remember feeling particularly nervous. I struck it perfectly into the top corner.
“That win took us to the play-offs against Costa Rica and we ultimately reached the World Cup.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
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