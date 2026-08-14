Erling Haaland adds four Guinness World Records to trophy collection

Erling Haaland has four more prizes to add to his collection

Erling Haaland has been a record-breaker throughout his incredible career - and now it's official.

The Manchester City star is the proud owner of four Guinness World Records certificates after he was rewarded for his feats for club and country.

Haaland has been prolific wherever he has played and is currently on 162 goals in 198 games for City, while he is also Norway's all-time top goalscorer, finding the net 62 times in just 55 matches.

The numbers behind Erling Haaland's four Guinness World Records

Haaland is also Norway's all-time record goalscorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Haaland's long list of individual achievements include three Premier League Golden Boots in four seasons, the European Golden Shoe in 2022/23, and six successive Norwegian Footballer of the Year awards.

The 26-year-old's goals have fired City to six major trophies since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in summer 2022, including the Treble in 2022/23, while he also scored seven times in just five matches at World Cup 2026 to help Norway reach the quarter-finals.

With the new season about to kick off, multiple record holder @Erling Haaland has been presented with certificates recognising his extraordinary football career highlights so far ⚽🏅https://t.co/JcapYcxNEcAugust 13, 2026

Haaland now has four more prizes to cram onto his mantelpiece after he was awarded the Guinness World Records certificates at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the new season.

His first award was for the most goals scored in a Champions League match, having struck five times in a 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the last 16 in March 2023.

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Haaland shares that record with Lionel Messi, who scored the same number in Barcelona's 7-1 mauling of Bayer Leverkusen in March 2012, and Shakhtar Donetsk's Luiz Adriano, who equalled the feat in a 7-0 thrashing of BATE Borisov in October 2014.

The forward's next prize recognised his international exploits, as he received a certificate for scoring the most goals in the Nations League.

His tally of 19 is four clear of the next highest scorers - Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Haaland's goals helped fire Manchester City to the Champions League in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Haaland was also awarded a certificate for scoring the most goals in a Premier League season, having struck 36 times in his debut campaign in 2022/23 - surpassing even Andy Cole and Alan Shearer's shared record across 42 games in 1993/94, when the duo each found the net 34 times for Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

The City superstar's final record was for being the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals, with his strike against Fulham last December bringing up the milestone in only 111 games - beating Shearer's mark by 13 matches.

Haaland, who features on the cover of the Guinness World Records Football Edition 2027, is set to begin what he hopes will be another record-breaking season on Sunday, when City face Arsenal in the Community Shield.