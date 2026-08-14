Tottenham Hotspur strike agreement for Cody Gakpo deal: report

Tottenham Hotspur are about to sign their second Liverpool player of the summer.

The Lilywhites started their transfer window by landing veteran full-back Andrew Robertson on a free transfer, months after they tried to snare him in the winter window.

And now, Tottenham have agreed terms with Cody Gakpo in principle to join from Anfield.

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo agrees terms with Tottenham Hotspur

Andoni Iraola looks to be losing Gakpo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof has said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that “all parties” believe Gakpo to Spurs is “very realistic”.

Blaauwhof's outlet Voetbal International concur, noting that there's an agreement in principle.

Roberto De Zerbi has his next buy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fee is said to be around £60 million for the 27-year-old, who joined Liverpool in the winter transfer window of 2023, with the Reds still wanting to sign Bradley Barcola as a replacement.

FourFourTwo understands that Spurs are still keen to land Savinho – and may well use him on the opposite wing.

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Gakpo has had a relatively successful time on Merseyside, winning a Premier League title and establishing himself as one of the Netherlands' better players during his time in English football.

The arrival of Barcola would complicate his position, however – and with Liverpool also boasting the likes of Victor Munoz and Rio Ngumoha at left-wing, there's a clearer path under De Zerbi to flourish.

Blaauwhof has described De Zerbi as wanting “Gakpo all the way” for his left wing.

Cody Gakpo is a leading figure for the Dutch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs have been busy during this transfer window, signing the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke, Matheus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali from Premier League rivals – but the question of who will play in forward positions for De Zerbi is still unclear.

Dominic Solanke has suffered with chronic injury problems since joining, while Richarlison has had periods of poor form.

Gakpo is worth €60 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool face Newcastle United when Premier League action begins next weekend.