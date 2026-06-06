How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to appear at his sixth World Cup finals

Twenty years on from his first appearance at the finals, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play at a sixth World Cup for Portugal this summer at the grand old age of 41. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch his every touch of the ball.

It is quite fitting that the only person stopping Ronaldo from setting that incredible record on his own is long-term nemesis Lionel Messi, who is also set to feature at a sixth finals for Argentina this summer.

Unlike Messi, the one major honour missing from the Portuguese superstar's CV is the World Cup - how he would love to lift the trophy in New Jersey on July 19.

Read on as we show you how to watch Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo for FREE

The World Cup is free to watch in multiple countries across the globe. Some of our favourites include BBC / ITV (UK), SBS (Australia) and RTE / Virgin Media Play (Ireland).

🌎 Those abroad this World Cup can use Norton VPN to unlock their free stream from anywhere.

Cristiano Ronaldo: World Cup Fixtures

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Match Kick-Off Free Stream Wednesday 17 June DR Congo vs Portugal 6pm BST / 1pm ET BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS) Tuesday 23 June Portugal vs Uzbekistan 6pm BST / 1pm ET ITV (UK) / SBS (AUS) Sunday 28 June Colombia vs Portugal 12.30am BST / 7.30pm ET (Saturday) BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS)

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo from anywhere

Away from home this summer and want to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action? All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

This World Cup, we are recommending Norton VPN:

▶︎ Watch the World Cup from anywhere with Norton VPN

Watch your free World Cup stream without limits. Norton VPN delivers fast, secure connections with global servers, so you can stream from anywhere with ease.



💰 60-day money-back guarantee

📺 Stream Cristiano Ronaldo from anywhere Don’t miss a second. Stream the World Cup around the globe with total confidence.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup in the UK

World Cup coverage is on ITV and BBC in the UK.

Ronaldo's opening Group K game for Portugal against DR Congo will be on BBC, while ITV will broadcast the second match against Uzbekistan. The final group game against Colombia is on BBC.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup in the US

In the US, Fox will broadcast every Portugal game that Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature in.

The best way to access the Fox channel is via their streaming service, Fox One (3-days free).

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 World Cup in Australia

In Australia, you can watch every game Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature in for Portugal on SBS On Demand, it's free.