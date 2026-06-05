How to watch Mo Salah at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mo Salah quickly earned the nickname 'The Egyptian King' at Liverpool as he helped the club return to the top of the English game. With his Anfield career set to end this summer, the forward's next challenge is to star on the international stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch his every touch of the ball.

Salah has won every trophy possible during a glittering nine years with Liverpool, including a Champions League, two Premier League titles and three PFA Players' Player of the Year awards.

His international career hasn't hit the same heights, though, with two Africa Cup of Nations runners-up medals all he has to show for his efforts. Salah turns 34 during the World Cup, so this is surely the Egypt skipper's last chance to shine on the global stage.

Read on as we show you how to watch Mo Salah at the 2026 World Cup.

Watch Mo Salah for FREE

The World Cup is free to watch in multiple countries across the globe. Some of our favourites include BBC / ITV (UK), SBS (Australia) and RTE / Virgin Media Play (Ireland).

🌎 Those abroad this World Cup can use Norton VPN to unlock their free stream from anywhere.

Mo Salah: World Cup Fixtures

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Match Kick-Off Free Stream Header Cell - Column 4 Monday 15 June Belgium vs Egypt 8pm BST / 3pm ET BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS) Row 0 - Cell 4 Monday 22 June Egypt vs New Zealand 2am BST / 9pm ET (Sunday) ITV (UK) / SBS (AUS) Row 1 - Cell 4 Saturday 27 June Egypt vs Iran 4am BST / 11pm ET (Friday) BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS) Row 2 - Cell 4

Watch Mo Salah from anywhere

Away from home this summer and want to watch Mo Salah in action? All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

This World Cup, we are recommending Norton VPN:

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Watch Mo Salah at the 2026 World Cup in the UK

World Cup coverage is on ITV and BBC in the UK.

Salah's first and third Group G games against Belgium and Iran will be live on BBC, while ITV will broadcast his second match against New Zealand.

Watch Mo Salah at the 2026 World Cup in the US

In the US, Fox and FS1 will broadcast every Egypt game that Mo Salah is set to feature in.

The best way to access the Fox and FS1 channel is via their streaming service, Fox One (3-days free).

Watch Mo Salah at the 2026 World Cup in Australia

In Australia, you can watch every game Mo Salah is set to feature in for Egypt on SBS On Demand, it's free.