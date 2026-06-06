How to watch Vinicius Junior at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

If carrying the hopes of a football-mad nation at this summer's FIFA World Cup wasn't enough, Vinicius Junior will do it while being overwatched by now icon, Neymar, who made it into Carlo Ancelotti's squad despite recent injuries. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch his every touch of the ball.

The Real Madrid forward has established himself as one of the top players in the world in the past few seasons, scoring in two victorious Champions League finals in 2022 and 2024 and finishing second in the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Vinicius was also voted Best FIFA Men's Player that year, but his trophy haul is light on international honours so he will be determined to change that this summer.

Read on as we show you how to watch Vinicius Junior at the 2026 World Cup.

Watch Vinicius Junior for FREE

The World Cup is free to watch in multiple countries across the globe. Some of our favourites include BBC / ITV (UK), SBS (Australia) and RTE / Virgin Media Play (Ireland).

🌎 Those abroad this World Cup can use Norton VPN to unlock their free stream from anywhere.

Vinicius Junior: World Cup Fixtures

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Match Kick-Off Free Stream Saturday 13 June Brazil vs Morocco 11pm BST / 6pm ET BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS) Saturday 20 June Brazil vs Haiti 1.30am BST / 8.30pm ET (Friday) ITV (UK) / SBS (AUS) Thursday 24 June Brazil vs Scotland 11pm BST / 6pm ET BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS)

Watch Vinicius Junior from anywhere

Away from home this summer and want to watch Vinicius Junior in action? All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

This World Cup, we are recommending Norton VPN:

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Watch Vinicius Junior at the 2026 World Cup in the UK

World Cup coverage is on ITV and BBC in the UK.

Vinicius Junior's opening Group C game against Morocco will be live on BBC, which also has the rights for the final group match against Scotland. ITV will broadcast Brazil's clash with Haiti.

Watch Vinicius Junior at the World Cup 2026 in the US

In the US, Fox and FS1 will broadcast the three group games Vinicius Junior is set to feature in for Brazil.

The best way to access the Fox and FS1 channel is via their streaming service, Fox One (3-days free).

Watch Vinicius Junior at the World Cup 2026 in Australia

In Australia, you can watch every game Vinicius Junior will feature in for Brazil on SBS On Demand, it's free.