‘I answered the door to Jose Mourinho in my underwear. I remember apologising for opening the door like that! He laughed and just wanted to welcome me’ Former Real Madrid star reveals embarrassing first interaction with his boss

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We’ve all had bad first days, but few were quite like this Real Madrid man

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - APRIL 2: Head coach Jose Mourinho of Fenerbahce looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Ulker Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on April 2, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)
Fabinho made a memorable first impression in Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to Real Madrid is one of the biggest moves any football player can make.

It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world, with one of the largest fan bases, where there’s a generational team-mate everywhere you look.

First impressions count, then, but they don’t always go to plan.

Fabinho tells embarrassing first-meet story with Jose Mourinho

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JANUARY 28: Jose Mourinho Head coach of SL Benfica during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8 match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid C.F. at Estadio da Luz on January 28, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho had quite the shock in his first meeting with the midfielder (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Liverpool man Fabinho signed for Real Madrid Castilla, the Spanish c