‘I answered the door to Jose Mourinho in my underwear. I remember apologising for opening the door like that! He laughed and just wanted to welcome me’ Former Real Madrid star reveals embarrassing first interaction with his boss
Features
By Isaac Stacey Stronge Contributions from Felipe Rocha published
We’ve all had bad first days, but few were quite like this Real Madrid man
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Moving to Real Madrid is one of the biggest moves any football player can make.
It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world, with one of the largest fan bases, where there’s a generational team-mate everywhere you look.
First impressions count, then, but they don’t always go to plan.
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Former Liverpool man Fabinho signed for Real Madrid Castilla, the Spanish c