‘I answered the door to Jose Mourinho in my underwear. I remember apologising for opening the door like that! He laughed and just wanted to welcome me’ Former Real Madrid star reveals embarrassing first interaction with his boss

Moving to Real Madrid is one of the biggest moves any football player can make.

It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world, with one of the largest fan bases, where there’s a generational team-mate everywhere you look.

First impressions count, then, but they don’t always go to plan.

Fabinho tells embarrassing first-meet story with Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho had quite the shock in his first meeting with the midfielder (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Liverpool man Fabinho signed for Real Madrid Castilla, the Spanish c