Jose Mourinho's first Real Madrid signing set to be Champions League winning midfielder

A mural by Italian urban artist Salvatore Benintende aka "TV BOY" depicting Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho is seen in front of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of making a huge transfer breakthrough, according to reports.

News broke on Thursday evening that they are pursuing former Manchester City man Bernardo Silva and have approached the player with an official contract offer.

Bernardo is a free agent this summer, having left City at the end of his contract and looks set to be among Mourinho's first signings, after his return to Madrid was announced on Thursday evening. He will officially begin work at the Bernabeu again on July 13.

Madrid make 'surprise move' to claim Bernardo's signature

Bernardo Silva could be set to join Real Madrid as a free agent (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mourinho's reappointment was one of president Florentino Perez's promises ahead of his recent successful re-election campaign - a promise he has now fulfilled.

Currently, there are no official plans for a grand unveiling, with Sky Sports claiming he has decided against holding a press conference or staging a welcome ceremony.

Bernardo Silva will be at World Cup 2026 with Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead, he wants to get straight to work, with summer recruitment an important part of his immediate workload.

The news of his and Madrid's pursuit of Bernardo came out of the blue, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who now claims that the La Liga giants are 'confident' of completing the signing.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a message on X, he stated that the team were in "advanced talks" with the player, after an official bid was sent.

In the video, Romano said: "Real Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Bernardo Silva as a free agent. A surprise move in the last 24 hours.

"Bernardo Silva is wanted by Jose Mourinho, so Real Madrid are now ready to attack and try to close the deal as soon as possible. The official bid is already in the hands of the former Manchester City midfielder."