‘Lamine Yamal has matured a lot since the Euros. He’s probably the best in the world at the minute, but he can’t do it on his own’ Mikel Merino on his game-changing Spain team-mate

Lamine Yamal is preparing for his first World Cup

When Spain began their Euro 2024 tilt, few had them tagged as the eventual winners, as the likes of France, England and hosts Germany were ahead of them in the bookies’ odds.

But after a strong group stage, in which Croatia, Italy and Albania were all swept aside without a goal being conceded, expectations were reset.

One of the best aspects of tournament football is often the emergence of a new name on the world stage - and in Lamine Yamal, Spain had exactly that, with the teenager’s sublime performances lighting up the competition and reinvigorating his team.

Merino on Yamal’s emergence and role this summer

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“He was unreal,” Arsenal and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino tells FourFourTwo. “I’ve never seen something like that – only 16 and starring for a national team like Spain.

“It was weird to witness for the rest of the squad too, because on one hand, you know that being 16 and playing at that level, and with that pressure, isn’t normal.