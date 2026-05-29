NEW ISSUE: Battle for the World Cup! Jeremy Doku and Mikel Merino exclusives, Joe Cole & Ashley Cole’s World Cup memories, Roberto Martinez on Cristiano Ronaldo, Javier Zanetti on Lionel Messi, plus USA '94, Guus Hiddink and Youri Djorkaeff Q&A

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘Summer Issue 392’. Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You’ll get 13 issues per year…

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

The waiting is over. The squads are picked and the stadiums are ready. For the first time since 2018, we have a summer World Cup ready to kick off. The tournament is and always has been the pinnacle of the beautiful game, so let’s hope for the same again this time in North America.

There has been A LOT said about this World Cup and the fact that there are now 48 teams – up from 32 in 2022. That does mean there are more games – a whole 40 more, to be precise – but questions still remain over whether that will diminish the overall quality in the early rounds.

Then there’s the cost to the supporters. This is without doubt the most expensive World Cup in history, with both match tickets and travel costing eye-watering amounts. We’ve said countless times over the years that football without fans is nothing, and while it might be too late for this tournament, the cost to fans must be looked at ahead of the next World Cup to ensure the event remains the festival of football it’s always been, rather than stadiums merely being filled with sponsors and their friends.

But for now, let’s just enjoy 104 games over 39 days, wherever you’ll be watching – whether you’re travelling to the USA, Canada and Mexico, down the pub or in the comfort of your own home. Also remember to keep an eye on FourFourTwo.com for full tournament coverage.

James

Get a Surfshark VPN in time for the World Cup HERE!

Pick up an extra three months of service and up to a $30 (£22) Amazon Gift Card when purchasing a two-year subscription plan.

MASSIVE World Cup wallchart and classic prints

104 games? You're going to need a wall chart (Image credit: Future)

Keep track of every game at this summer’s tournament with our biggest wallchart ever – A2 sized! Plus, this issue also comes bagged with four historic images of Golden Boot winners from past World Cups. You can also print your own in different time zones here!

Messi and Argentina chase two in a row

Lionel Messi is set to play in his sixth World Cup finals (Image credit: Future)

FFT were inside the chaos of the Lusail Stadium to see Lionel Messi make history in 2022 – following that won’t be easy this summer, but he remains as important to Argentina’s hopes as ever.

France’s Mbappe and Dembele double act

Name a better duo... (Image credit: Future)

After a pair of incredible World Cups, Kylian Mbappe’s link-up with Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele could be key to another – Olivier Giroud got the best out of the Real Madrid star, and tells us why the duo can create further success in North America this year.

Erling Haaland’s Golden Boot quest

Erling Haaland, please come to the stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing at his first senior World Cup with Norway, the Manchester City striker is eyeing another prize.

Roberto Martinez on Cristiano Ronaldo

Roberto Martinez has a big balancing act on his hands, but a great chance at the ultimate glory too (Image credit: Future)

Aged 41, Ronaldo is set to play at a sixth World Cup – a new record that he’ll share with Messi. A decade after Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph, current boss Martinez explains why he remains as important as ever.

Exclusive Jeremy Doku interview

Jeremy Doku is quick, exclusive (Image credit: Future)

Few players can dribble quite like Doku – once a wonderkid, the winger recently turned 24, and tells FFT why he’s ready to become a leader for Belgium this summer.

The Boy’s a Bit Special

Remember the name(s) (Image credit: Future)

Chelsea’s latest starlet got in trouble for visiting a strip club in New York… Plus three more (hopefully better behaved) young talents heading to the World Cup.

We meet New Zealand gaffer Darren Bazeley

Ready to go out in a Baze of glory (Image credit: Future)

Together with Graham Potter, the former Watford and Wolves defender is one of two English managers at this World Cup. As All Whites boss, the 53-year-old is setting out to deliver their first-ever win at the tournament.

Carlo Ancelotti’s chance for immortality

The Don is looking to complete football (Image credit: Future)

The Italian is already a managerial legend – win the World Cup with Brazil this year and he could be considered the greatest ever.

FFT sit down with Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino, Mikel Merino (repeat) (Image credit: Future)

A teenager when La Roja won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the Arsenal midfielder hopes Spain can achieve further glory this summer following their Euro 2024 triumph.

USA 94 memories

Diana Ross should've hit the Panenka (Image credit: Future)

FourFourTwo was founded in the immediate aftermath of America’s first World Cup – here’s why the tournament inspired us into existence…

Joe and Ashley Cole’s World Cup memories

Cole x 2 (Image credit: Future)

The duo were stars of a Three Lions squad that went to three World Cups but couldn’t live up to vast expectations – the pair dissect it all with FFT, via a haunting Ronaldo moment and aborted shark expedition.

Guus Hiddink’s South Korean adventure

Been there, seen it, still doing it (Image credit: Future)

The Dutchman beat South Korea 5-0 at France 98, then became boss and remarkably led them to the semis on home soil. In his own words, he tells FFT how he did it.

Youri Djorkaeff answers YOUR questions