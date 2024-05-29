Ranked! Every Euro 2024 kit, from worst to best

Every Euro 2024 kit has been unveiled ahead of the tournament this summer, with a real blend of beauty and beastly.

But while football shirts conjure up vociferous opinions among football fans regardless of their persuasion, we asked our esteemed team at FourFourTwo to offer their opinion on which shirts they love, hate and are indifferent to ahead of landing in Germany.

What we've managed to amalgamate, as a result, is the definitive ranking of every home and away shirt set to star on the international stage at Euro 2024 this summer. There are 48 kits in total, so strap in and enjoy...

Ranked! Every Euro 2024 kit

48. Slovakia Away

Slovakia away kit (Image credit: Nike)

Talk about bland and boring, Slovakia's away kit is just white. There's literally nothing else to it. There's no design element, no attempt to create something even mildly interesting: just white.

The score our judges gave this was a four, which seems awfully generous, while it also received the only 0 out of all 48 kits, too. The less seen of this in Germany, the better.

47. Spain Away

Spain away (Image credit: Adidas)

Honestly, what did Adidas think when combining these colours together? It's ambitious and vibrant, but by no means is that in a good way.

Putting bright yellow, pale blue and a striking red all one shirt is an eye-sore, but apparently it "applies the visual of waves and the beauty of the flower but with an unconventional colour pairing on the base and side panels – resulting in an aesthetic that represents a bustling Spanish beach in the middle of summer.” Whatever you say, Adidas.

46. Slovakia Home

Slovakia Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Nike)

And just like that, one nation has already aready knocked out of our Euro 2024 kit ranking - and we're just three kits in.

Placed on another template, the red and blue clash in such a garish fashion that we at FourFourTwo are genuinely not looking forward to seeing Slovakia play this summer while in their home kit. Mostly twos were awarded here, and it's obvious to see why.

45. Poland Away

Poland away kit (Image credit: Nike/Poland)

If ever a shirt looked more like a training top than an actual match kit, then Poland's away offering is it. With three red tones layered together to provide a gradient effect, it almost looks like Nike have employed a group of kids to all come up with their own designs before just mashing them all together. The thinking is all a bit jumbled up, hence the low score.

44. Ukraine Home

The Ukraine home kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ukraine home shirt was released in 2021, but, due to a dispute with Joma as the brand decided to continue to manufacture kits for Russian clubs following the nation's invasion of Ukraine, the two parties have fallen out, thus meaning Ukraine will move to Adidas after the tournament.

As a result, the Ukraine home shirt hasn't changed in three years, leading to a low score from our judges.

43. Croatia Home

Croatia home kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Croatia's classic checkerboard pattern has been supersized, with extremely large blocks replacing the often loved smaller squares on which actual chess pieces could play. But now? God forbid a knight attempting to make any more than one move in quick succession.

Even more strangely, Nike have decided to stick the design on their Euro 2024 template, creating something that looks even worse.

42. Ukraine Away

Ukraine away kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Flipping the colours of the home kit, Ukraine's away sees blue become the base - something our judges marginally preferred on this occasion. In fact, the yellow accents pop extremely well on this variation, so much so that it received a couple of sixes in the voting.

Other judges were less convinced, giving it a low average score.

41. Romania Away

Romania away kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bringing back the classic red after a brief spell in blue, Romania's away kit has a slightly different shade to the classic colour other nations rely on. To some, this helps it stand out, but our judges weren't convinced with the attempt. After all, it's just a plain kit; there's nothing else going on, with a real lack of design elements to focus on.

40. Romania Home

Romania home (Image credit: Getty Images)

With nothing to separate their home and away kits, Romania's natural colour just edges out the red from their away. Coming in a vibrant yellow, the home kit is alright, but not much else. It's in the exact same style as the away, with Joma lacking in the creativity department.

On nostalgia reasons alone, Romania's home kit's highest score was a six. Perhaps the flag on the sleeve cuffs elevates this ever so slightly, too.

39. Turkey Away

Turkey away kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Flipping Turkey's home and away colours around was certainly an interesting decision from Nike, but to then completely neglect any element of design on the away offering is a cardinal sin.

While the red is striking, there's a lack of anything else really happening - and when considering how far Nike have pushed the boat out for some of their other away kits, this is certainly a disappointment. A wide variety of mostly low scores were awarded, as a result.

38. Portugal Home

Portugal home kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps somewhat surprising, Portugal's new home kit hasn't been received all that well by the FFT judging team. though not awful by any stretch, the red is a little too vibrant than what we've come to expect from Cristiano Ronaldo's national team, while the combination with the classic green isn't as suited as in previous iterations.

Despite that, one judge loved it, giving it a very high score of eight - proving just how much others disliked it.

37. Georgia Away

Georgia away (Image credit: Getty Images)

Do you know what ruins this shirt? That shiny black panel sitting atop the already black base of the shirt. Not only does it not work, it just doesn't make sense. Who at Macron thought that was a good idea to sign off?

One judge hated it so much they awarded it a measly 1/10, with the others settling on points around the middle mark.