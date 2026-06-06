‘I spoke with Jurgen Klopp, with Sadio Mane, but signing for Liverpool didn’t feel right at that point’ Jeremy Doku on the Premier League move he turned down

Every young player will hit a crossroads during their career path that will present the hopeful with a key decision that could prove to be pivotal in their development.

Before Jeremy Doku established himself as one of Europe’s best wingers and earned a £55million move to Manchester City from Rennes in 2023, it all began at Anderlecht, where he worked his way through the youth team ranks.

And it was during this period that he was forced to make a major decision and turn down the opportunity to develop under one of the game’s most influential characters.

Doku on turning down Liverpool

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Doku made his senior debut for Anderlecht as a 16-year-old, but even before he appeared in the Belgian side’s first team, he was sounded out by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

“You could only sign a contract when you were 16,” Doku explains to FourFourTwo. “At 15, Anderlecht wanted me to sign, a lot of teams were interested and I went to visit Liverpool.