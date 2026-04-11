‘I was away on international duty when Kylian Mbappe started training with the first-team squad. When I returned, my team-mates told me about him. I immediately realised he was different’ Ex Liverpool man on the first time he caught a glimpse of Mbappe

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At just 16 years old, the senior professionals around Kylian Mbappe knew he was a special talent

Kylian Mbappe was a thorn in City&#039;s side when they lost to Monaco
Kylian Mbappe started his career with Monaco

Still just 27 years old, it feels as though Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has been around for generations.

A good reason for that is that he’s been on the radar of the global game since being a teenager, having made his debut for Monaco aged 16.

A dozen years and 421 senior goals later, it feels as though the Frenchman has comfortably lived up to the early hype – ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now.

Fabinho recounts the early days of Kylian Mbappe

Fabinho celebrates with Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Stade Louis II on March 15, 2017. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Fabinho (left) was there at the start of Mbappe's career (Image credit: Getty Images)