‘I was away on international duty when Kylian Mbappe started training with the first-team squad. When I returned, my team-mates told me about him. I immediately realised he was different’ Ex Liverpool man on the first time he caught a glimpse of Mbappe
At just 16 years old, the senior professionals around Kylian Mbappe knew he was a special talent
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Still just 27 years old, it feels as though Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has been around for generations.
A good reason for that is that he’s been on the radar of the global game since being a teenager, having made his debut for Monaco aged 16.
A dozen years and 421 senior goals later, it feels as though the Frenchman has comfortably lived up to the early hype – ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now.