Kevin Keegan 1951-2026

Kevin Keegan died seven weeks after he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage four cancer

Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic and charismatic figures in the history of British football, has died at the age of 75 following a battle with cancer.

A two-time European Footballer of the Year (Ballon d’Or winner in 1978 and 1979), Keegan was a global superstar whose electric style of play, infectious enthusiasm, and famous perm defined an era of English sports culture.



He is survived by his wife, Jean, and his two daughters, with Gosforth-based SkySports Presenter Pete Graves breaking the news via social media on behalf of the family.

The King

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Born in Armthorpe, Yorkshire, in 1951, Keegan began his career at Scunthorpe United before earning a fairytale move to Liverpool after Bill Shankly spotted him in 1971. At Anfield, he transformed from promising youngster into a world-class forward, scoring 100 goals in 323 appearances and winning three First Division titles, two UEFA Cups, an FA Cup, and the 1977 European Cup.

In an unusual move for English players at the time, he signed for Hamburg in 1977 and set about cementing his status as a titan of European football. While in Germany, he won back-to-back Ballon d'Or trophies and led the German side to a Bundesliga title. He returned to England in 1980, shocking everyone by signing for Lawrie McMenemy at Southampton, who were just establishing themselves as a top-flight club.

He shone on the south coast before capping his playing career with an unforgettable, promotion-winning spell at Newcastle United — the club that his Geordie father Joseph supported, and a club with which the name Keegan would forever be entwined.

At international level, Keegan earned 63 caps, scored 21 goals, and captained his country, embodying the heart and pride of the national side throughout the 1970s and early 1980s.

The Entertainer Years

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Keegan’s managerial career was as utterly romantic and dramatic as his playing days, if not as successful. Returning to Newcastle United as manager in 1992, having completely cut himself off from football for seven years, he saved the club from relegation to the third tier on the final day of the 1991/92 season before assembling his famous "Entertainers" team at St James’ Park.



Keegan demanded total commitment to attacking football from his players, reminding them regularly that supporters spending hard-earned money on match tickets deserved to be entertained by what they saw.

He brought Newcastle to the brink of the Premier League title in 1995-96 (it would've been their first top-flight title win since 1927), famously blowing a 12-point lead to Manchester United that culminated in his famous “Love It” interview live on SkySports as the title slid out of his grasp. Speaking to FourFourTwo years later he said “I don’t regret it even now.”

He had a unique relationship with the club's supporters, became renowned for signing autographs for hours after training on the public grounds of Maiden Castle in Durham and even addressed fans' concerns over the sale of Andy Cole on the steps of St. James’ Park.

He later went on to manage Fulham, Manchester City, and of course, the England national team. He announced his retirement from the game in 2005 and worked at the ‘Soccer Circus football school’ in Glasgow.



A man of constant surprises, Keegan was persuaded to return to manage Newcastle United in January 2008, sparking scenes of jubilation across the city. After a tough start, he recorded wins over Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland, maintaining his perfect record over the club's local rivals in the Tyne-Wear derby, and putting Newcastle on top of the league's form chart.



However, rumours of tension with owner Mike Ashley and Director of Football Dennis Wise grew over the summer. Shortly after the transfer window closed, he released a statement confirming he had left the club, stating "A manager must have the right to manage and that clubs should not impose upon any manager any player that he does not want." Keegan later successfully sued Ashley for unfair dismissal. It would be his last job in management.



In retirement, Keegan almost completely withdrew from football and public life. In occasional interviews, he admitted to not watching the game much and becoming disillusioned with aspects of modern football. Recent years have seen him tour UK venues with Pete Graves as part of an ‘Evening With’ series. He was due to appear at 11 venues across the country between November and February.

His last public appearance came on 31 May, fittingly in Newcastle at the Tyne Theatre, where he told the audience: “I want to say goodbye [to Newcastle fans]. I didn’t get the chance when I left last time.”

Responding to calls from fans for a statue of Keegan to be built outside St James' Park, Keegan distanced himself from the idea, saying: “My statue is the way people receive me. You will have to wait until I die, I'm afraid."