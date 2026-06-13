‘We’re genuine candidates to go very far this summer. We have the quality, the recent tournament experience, and now the proof that we can win’ Roberto Martinez on Portugal’s World Cup hopes

Buoyed by their Nations League victory last summer, Portugal begin their World Cup campaign on Wednesday with renewed confidence that they can win a maiden World Cup title.

Ever since Roberto Martinez replaced Fernando Santos in January 2023, the former Swansea, Wigan and Everton boss has overseen a talented generation mature into a star-packed team, with established stars mixing in with exciting new talent.

Portugal has never made a World Cup final, and while Martinez is not quite ready to declare his side one of the favourites this summer, he does believe they will be serious contenders.

Martinez on Portugal’s World Cup chances

Portugal's first major trophy win came at Euro 2016

Martinez has overseen significant changes in the three-and-a-half years since taking the job and admits that he has been surprised by the speed of his team’s development.

“Significantly, and in ways that continue to surprise me positively,” he tells FourFourTwo when asked how the squad has evolved. "When I took charge, we didn’t have Vitinha in the squad, nor Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Pedro Neto or Chico Conceicao.

“All of them have emerged and become key players for us – players who’d be in the starting 11 of almost any international team. That kind of continuous renewal – a country that keeps on producing high-quality additions – is something you’d normally associate with countries of 60 million people or more.

“The fact that Portugal does it with a population of 10 million says everything about the quality of the entire system.”