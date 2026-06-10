How to watch Portugal vs Nigeria for FREE: Live stream and TV details as they face final test before heading to the US

Watch Portugal vs Nigeria as the two sides meet ahead of the upcoming World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Portugal vs Nigeria: Key information ► Date: Wednesday 10 June 2026 ► Kick-off time: 8:45pm (BST) / 3:45pm (ET) ► Venue: Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa, Leiria ▶︎ FREE Stream: RTP1 (Portugal) ► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fox Soccer Plus / Fox One (US) ► Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Mega Deal - 75% off

Portugal are heading into this summer's World Cup as one of the favourites and have made solid inroads in their warm-up games since the close of the domestic season.

Nigeria missed out on the finals but will provide stern opposition as the two sides meet in Portugal on Wednesday evening.

Want to watch the game? Read on as FourFourTwo provides all the TV and streaming info for Portugal vs Nigeria.

Can I watch Portugal vs Nigeria for free? Portugal vs Nigeria will be free on RTP Play in Portugal, whilst in Nigeria, it will also be available for free via NTA Sports 24. Abroad? Unlock Portugal vs Nigeria with NordVPN.

Watch Portugal vs Nigeria from anywhere

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Watch Portugal vs Nigeria in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Portugal vs Nigeria on Amazon Prime Video for a small fee.

Portugal vs Nigeria LIVE on Amazon You can watch Portugal vs Nigeria on Amazon Prime Video for as little as £2.99. Pay-per-view is available for this friendly and a number of others ahead of the World Cup.

How to watch Portugal vs Nigeria in the US

In the US, you can watch Portugal vs Nigeria on Fox Soccer Plus or Fox One.