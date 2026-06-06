‘The numbers make the argument for Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s not in the squad because of what he was, but because his present form earns it every time’ Roberto Martinez on the Portuguese icon’s World Cup selection

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for his sixth World Cup

When Portugal kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign against DR Congo on Wednesday, June 17, Cristiano Ronaldo will be one of the first names on Roberto Martinez’s teamsheet.

This summer’s tournament in North America will be the former Real Madrid and Manchester United icon’s sixth World Cup and 12th major tournament, with the 41-year-old’s influence on the Portuguese side showing little sign of waning.

And according to Martinez, Ronaldo’s inclusion is not based on reputation and past glories, but on performances.

Martinez on Ronaldo’s place in his Portugal squad

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“For us, Cristiano’s role is very specific and very clear,” Martinez insists to FourFourTwo. “He’s our primary goalscorer.

“He opens up space brilliantly with his movement inside the box – the timing, the positioning, the runs he makes across defenders are among the best in the world, even now.”

Martinez took over as Portugal boss in 2023 (Image credit: Alamy)

In conjunction with the physical attributes that have served Ronaldo so well for almost two and a half decades as a professional, Martinez believes that the five-time