“Zinedine Zidane had the toughest start in life but he made it. He made people fall in love with French football. Playing alongside him was an honour” Djibril Cisse on what it’s like to line up alongside a legend

As Zinedine Zidane gets set to return to the France national team setup as head coach, it is worth remembering just how big an impact the 54-year-old has had on his nation’s football culture.

From his upbringing in Marseille to becoming the face of France’s historic 1998 World Cup victory, few players have left such an indelible mark on the game.

For his former France teammate Djibril Cisse, Zidane’s influence went far beyond his impact on the pitch, as the ex-Liverpool striker believes that the former Real Madrid man’s journey, personality and playing style all contributed to making him a sporting and cultural icon.

Cisse on Zindane’s influence

Djibril Ciosse played alongside Zidane for France (Image credit: Alamy)

“He was a little kid from the mean streets of Marseille,” Cisse tells FourFourTwo of Zidane’s beginnings, where he was born and raised in the city’s gritty La Castellane neighbourhood.

“He came from a very tough neighbourhood - a background that swallows so many people up. It’s not easy to become someone with this kind of start in life, but he did it.”

Zidane would go on to be a Champions League manager (Image credit: Alamy)

It was this ability to rise from such humble beginnings to the very top of the globe’s most popular sport which makes Zidane’s story so compelling.

And for Cisse, this - in addition to his sublime ability with a football - all plays into why Zidane was able to make such a difference in society.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The best players in the world don’t just win matches but they influence people’s lives,” he continues.

“Zidane didn’t do that with his personality, like Ali, but he did it with his technical ability, his winning mentality and his elegance.”

This came courtesy of Zidane’s positive approach on the pitch, as he would let his attack-minded football do the talking.

Zidane's playing career ended with a red card in the 2006 World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He was never the type of player who would sit deep and hope for a draw. He always saw the possibility to break forward and go for the win and you always had a chance with him in your team.

“Not only that but his sublime skill, his showboating and his effectiveness made so many people around the world fall in love with French football. Playing alongside him for the national team was an honour.

“Again, like Jordan, he is the GOAT of his sport in my opinion. A legend in my country."