Why ‘Carlos Had a Dream’ is the ultimate read for Sheffield Wednesday fans

After years of stagnation and financial uncertainty, the arrival of Dejphon Chansiri at Sheffield Wednesday in 2015 promised a new dawn. What followed was a whirlwind of flair, ambition, and heartbreak that still sparks debate in the pubs around S6 today.

Respected journalist Dom Howson has delivered the definitive chronicle of that era in his debut book, Carlos Had a Dream. Published by Vertical Editions and set for release this spring, it is an essential addition to any Wednesdayite’s bookshelf.

Here is why this is a must-buy for anyone who bleeds blue and white.