Quiz! Can you sort these players by Premier League appearances?

How well do you know your Premier League stars?

As the Premier League nudges towards its 35th anniversary, what better time to look back on some of the best and most middling players ever to grace its pitches. They're a bit grassier than they were back in the day, by the way. This FourFourTwo quiz is a pure numbers game.

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All you need to do is look at these subtly collated groups of four Premier League players and rank them from most to least in order of the number of appearances they made in the English top-flight in the Premier League era. What fun! We have a laugh, don't we?

There are 10 groups of players to arrange and no time limit to hold you back. Get yourself in amongst it and let us know below how you get on.

FourFourTwo has many, many football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. If you've sorted out your Premier League players, let's look at the next three tiers. Can you name every team in the EFL in 2026-27? There are 72 in all between the Championship, League One and league Two.

We also want to know whether you can name every team to have won one of the top four divisions and every top-flight club in English football since 1945.

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Now, here's a real test of your football trivia mettle. The Wikibox separates the wheat from the chaff of quizzing so we've gone big. Our latest career paths quiz asks you to identify no fewer than 100 players based only on the teams they represented during their careers.

If teasers and puzzles are more your style, FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 65 features clues on Premier League title winners, the Super League, famous sponsors and superagents. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.