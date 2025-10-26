‘A problem has been detected in your club’ Sheffield Wednesday take incredible step to mark end of Dejphon Chansiri ownership

Club staff have started ripping out seats at Hillsborough Stadium that bear the name of controversial former owner Dejphon Chansiri

Sheffield Wednesday marked their move into administration in the perfect way ahead of their game against Oxford United yesterday.

For most teams, the club taking such a step would be a worrying development, but for the Owls, who have been fiercely protesting against owner Dejphon Chansiri for months – following unpaid wage bills and missed tax bills, among other financial issues – it marks the chance to break from the Thai businessman.

It will see an outside firm appointed to either restructure and move the club on to new owners or, in the worst case, a liquidation to pay off creditors.

How Sheffield Wednesday marked the end of Dejphon Chansiri’s reign

Chansiri has few fans in Sheffield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans had been boycotting Wednesday’s fixtures, but Oxford’s visit marked the first game since the club had been taken out of Chansiri’s direct control.

On the big screen inside Hillsborough Stadium, club staff wasted no time in celebrating the landmark moment.

This was the video played on the big screen before kick-off at Hillsborough today... Chansiri.exe#SWFC pic.twitter.com/AAOaVGfHxZOctober 25, 2025

Casting Chansiri as a computer virus, the video message read: “A problem has been detected in your club and has been stopped to prevent further damage…

“An error has been detected with the following file: CHANSIRI.EXE,” followed on the next slide by, “attempting to remove…”

Finally, the screen read: “Removal successfully completed! Contacting Administrator to begin recovery…”

It was met by cheers around the ground, as the video broke out into a montage of the history of the Owls.

It followed officials moving to rip out white seats in the stadium’s North Stand that read Chansiri, installed by the outgoing owner.

The big screen at Hillsborough Stadium marks the end of Chansiri's reign (Image credit: Getty Images)

There has been little to celebrate for the Yorkshire club in recent times and, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, they marked this moment in the perfect way.

The removal of the seats, accompanied by the video and the decision to revert to their old page on their social media pages, shows that is exactly what fans will want to see: a visual representation of the reclamation of their club.

There’s a long road ahead for the Owls, but they could finally be on the right path.