Three brand new wonderkids FourFourTwo can't wait to see in the Premier League this season

Three Wonderkids FourFourTwo can't wait to see in the Premier League this season

The Premier League's reputation as a magnet for Europe's finest talent remains as strong as ever. Increasingly, though, the division's middle class are becoming renowned for finding and developing the raw, high-upside talent before the world's elite clubs can poach them.

FourFourTwo has selected three young attackers who have arrived on English shores with the potential to light up the Premier League this season.

Here are our picks...

Zadok Yohanna (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Zadok Yohanna (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brighton’s recruitment structure rarely misses. Powered by data-led analytics under Tony Bloom and Jamestown Analytics, the Seagulls repeatedly scour global leagues to uncover hidden gems before anyone else. Their latest £21.5 million gamble, if you can call it that, is 19-year-old Nigerian winger Zadok Yohanna - and he looks set to continue that tradition.

Yohanna’s journey has so far followed a proven path for African talent, albeit reaching the heights of the Premier League sooner than his continental peers.

Leaving home at a young age to join the Ikon Allah Football Academy, he eventually made the leap to Scandinavia, a pathway previously trodden by the likes of Mikel John Obi, Victor Boniface, and Mohammed Kudus.

Signing for Swedish side AIK, Yohanna spent his initial months adjusting to European football before exploding into life. Deployed on the right wing in a 4-3-3 system under coach Jose Riveiro, his pace and trickery overwhelmed Allsvenskan defences.

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In just 12 senior appearances and under 1,000 minutes of action, he registered five goals and four assists, prompting AIK to net a staggering 3,200 per cent profit as Brighton smashed the Swedish transfer record to secure his signature.

Yohanna possesses a frightening burst of acceleration from a standing start. Receiving wide on the right before shuffling inside onto his favoured left foot, he brings an unpredictability that Premier League full-backs will dread.

Whether he immediately establishes himself in Brighton's starting XI or spends time on loan elsewhere in Europe, Yohanna is an electrifying player whose mainstream breakthrough feels inevitable.

Bazoumana Toure (Newcastle United)

Bazoumana Toure (Image credit: Getty Images)

If one player rivalled Yan Diomande as the Bundesliga's breakout star last term, it was Bazoumana Toure.

Newcastle made the 20-year-old Ivorian their marquee summer acquisition, shelling out €50 million (£43m) to lure the winger from Hoffenheim.

Toure’s rise has been meteoric. He moved from ASEC Mimosas in Cote d'Ivoire's capital Abidjan to Sweden for a modest fee.

From there, he spent less than a year with Hammarby in Sweden's top flight, helping the club to a ten-fold return on their investment when Hoffenheim took the plunge.

Then, in the past 12 months has quadrupled his value through his displays in the Bundesliga.

Toure clocks top speeds that rank him among the fastest players in European football; the left-winger thrives on driving directly at opposing full-backs and threatening the space in behind.

Unlike many young speedsters whose decision-making lags behind their athleticism, Toure combines acceleration with genuine end product. As a high-volume dribbler and consistent chance creator, he gives Newcastle's attack a new dimension and an immediate out-ball on the counter.

Alvaro Rodriguez (AFC Bournemouth)

Alvaro Rodriguez (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 22 years old, Alvaro Rodriguez is slightly older than the typical 'wonderkid' profile, but the Uruguayan forward is so unorthodox that he demands attention.

Signed by Bournemouth from Spanish side Elche, having originally developed in Real Madrid's academy system, Rodriguez stands at an imposing 6ft 4in. Calling him a traditional target man fails to capture his complete skill set, though.

As you might guess from his frame, he is a handful who plucks aerial balls out of the sky with ease, offering an effective Plan B for long-ball outlets when tiki-taka play breaks down. However, Rodriguez also boasts impressive technical ability, comfortable running directly at defenders with close control and unexpected agility.

With Eli Junior Kroupi sidelined for the opening months of the campaign, Rodriguez will carry an immediate responsibility on the south coast, alongside Evanilson. But, once Kroupi returns, Bournemouth fans can look forward to a classic 'big-man, little-man' striking dynamic that could prove difficult for Premier League centre-halves to contain.