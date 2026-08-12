How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds for FREE: Live stream details for pre-season friendly in Ireland

Watch Manchester United vs Leeds today as Marcus Rashford returns for the Red Devils, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Manchester United vs Leeds: key information Date: Wednesday 12 August

Wednesday 12 August Kick-off time: 7:30pm BST / 2:00pm ET / 4:00am AEST (Sun)

7:30pm BST / 2:00pm ET / 4:00am AEST (Sun) FREE stream: ITV1 (UK)

(UK) TV & Streaming: MUTV / LUTV

/ Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Manchester United are going well in pre-season under Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils have also now welcomed back some huge names, including England winger Marcus Rashford, who looks set for a fabled return this season.

Leeds have done some steady business this summer, with most recently, James Trafford arriving from Manchester City.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester United vs Leeds online and from anywhere.

Can I watch Manchester United vs Leeds for free?

Yes, you certainly can!

Free-to-air UK broadcaster ITV is showing the game live and in full on ITV1 and on ITVX.

Kick-off at Croke Park is set for 7:30pm.

Watch Man Utd vs Leeds free with ITV All you need to do is sign up for an ITVX account with a valid TV license and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB). Those abroad for this fixture can watch ITV's free stream using NordVPN (75% off).

Watch Manchester United vs Leeds from anywhere

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How to watch Manchester United vs Leeds

Manchester United vs PSG will be shown live on MUTV.

MUTV is United's in-house television channel and costs £7.99/month or £29.99/year.

It is available to stream on MUTV Digital and the official Manchester United app, as well as on Sky (Channel 418) and Virgin Media (Channel 526) in the UK - but you must pay an extra £7/month to watch it on linear TV.

MUTV is also accessible via beIN Sports in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The encounter is also set to be shown on Leeds United's in-house television channel of a similar name, LUTV.

A match pass for the game against Man Utd is available here for just £5, and we think that's pretty decent value.

Manchester United vs Leeds: Preview

Carrick's side is beginning to put together something of a plan as they approach a huge season on all fronts.

Back in Europe, the Red Devils have chosen not to go crazy in the transfer market, with fees reaching silly amounts.

Missing out on Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes, Bruno Guimaraes and Elliot Anderson has been no problem, with Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans arriving for nothing in comparison.

There is also the huge question mark over whether INEOS goes all out for Newcastle's Lewis Hall before the deadline, with Luke Shaw not getting any younger and European football now back on the horizon at Old Trafford.

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Daniel Farke's side have also signed some solid Premier League proven players this summer.

Harry Wilson arrived from Fulham on a free, and Trafford's move from Man City has brought a buzz back at Elland Road.

Pascal Struijk has been replaced by Tarik Muharemovic, who arrived for £34.1m from Serie A side Sassuolo.

"I will give everything for this club. I will give everything, every game," he said following his signing.

"I just want to win. I hate to lose and I will fight for every ball, even if it is my head or my feet, I am going."

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man Utd 1-2 Leeds

We are backing the Whites in Dublin, with Wilson to get on the scoresheet.