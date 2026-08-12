PSG vs Aston Villa prediction: Morgan Rogers absence and 'Kvaradona' freshness prove crucial in UEFA Super Cup

It's the villains versus the Villans in the UEFA Super Cup tonight. Can we say that? Probably not.

Although, if you're an Arsenal fan you probably consider PSG the greatest pantomime villains of all, after derailing the Gunners' double hopes last season.

Champions League winners versus Europa League champions, it can only be the Super Cup - but which way is this one going to go? FourFourTwo predicts.

PSG vs Aston Villa predictions

Aston Villa celebrate their Europa League triumph (Image credit: UEFA via Getty Images)

Understandably, Paris Saint-Germain are firm favourites for tonight's clash at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg. Having won the Champions League only two-and-a-half months ago, PSG are the best team in the world as it stands, and it's hard to argue otherwise.

Aston Villa added more European silverware to their trophy cabinet with victory over Freiburg in the Europa League Final but PSG are a different calibre of opponent altogether.

Kvaradona (Image credit: Stuart Franklin - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Both lineups taking to the field this evening will be 'World Cup-affected'. That is to say, a decent proportion of the PSG and Villa squads were at this summer's tournament and therefore either won't be available or back to full fitness.

Villa are without Amadou Onana (knee), new signing and World Cup breakout star Johan Manzambi (knee) or Emiliano Martinez (fitness). The team are also dealing with the £117 million loss of attacking talisman Morgan Rogers to Chelsea. Meanwhile, PSG could also be without their key players, many of whom went deep into the competition in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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The French side fielded a very inexperienced starting XI against Manchester United in their most recent friendly fixture last weekend, but one man who completed 90 minutes and will be among the freshest on the pitch is Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha and Joao Neves all played half an hour in that 1-1 draw with Man United on Saturday, August 8, so their involvement is anticipated, too.

Moreover, the last seven Super Cup finals have been won by the team that won the previous season's Champions League, so Villa have their work cut out, if you hadn't figured that out already.

PSG vs Aston Villa score prediction

Aston Villa in pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Villa fans, at FourFourTwo HQ we can't see any outcome other than a PSG win. The reigning European champions are simply too strong and too stacked in most areas of the pitch.

We do think there'll be goals, though, as this game takes on a late pre-season complexion.