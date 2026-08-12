How to watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 for FREE: TV Channels & Live stream details for PSG vs Aston Villa, team news
The winners of UEFA's primary club competitions go head-to-head on Wednesday - here's how to watch the game
Watch PSG vs Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup 2026, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on free live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Date: Wednesday 12 August
- Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 5:00am AEST (Sun)
- FREE stream: RTE Player (Ireland)
- TV & Streaming: TNT Sports 1 (UK) / Paramount+ (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN
PSG and Aston Villa do battle in the UEFA Super Cup 2026.
This year's showpiece pre-season clash takes place in Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena.
Luis Enrique's side beat Arsenal on penalties to reclaim the UEFA Champions League trophy, and Unai Emery's men claimed UEFA Europa League glory, beating Freiburg 3-0.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch the UEFA Super Cup 2026 online and from anywhere. as PSG take on Aston Villa.
Watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 for FREE
You can watch the UEFA Super Cup 2026 final for free in a multitude of countries including Ireland (RTE Player), Belgium (RTL Play)and Turkey (TRT1).
Our favourite is Irish streaming service RTE Player which even comes with English commentary:
You can enjoy free coverage of PSG vs Aston Villa on RTE Player which provides English commentary for today's game.
You don't even need to sign up. Just find the stream and watch away.
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Watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 from anywhere
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How to watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 in the UK
You can watch the UEFA Super Cup 2026 via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max. TNT have the broadcast rights for European football once again in 2026/27.
You can watch TNT Sports action again for the 26/27 season for as little as £25.99 a month.
As well as PSG vs Aston Villa this will include Champions League, Europa League, Conference League and Premier League football.
How to watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 in the US
In the US, Paramount+ are streaming PSG vs Aston Villa as well the CBS Sports Network.
The CBS Sports Network is available via cord-cutters like Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.
Paramount+ is your go-to once again for European football in the US in 2026/27, with all UEFA club competitions being broadcast on the platform. Plans start at just $8.99/month.
How to watch UEFA Super Cup 2026 in Australia
In Australia you can stream the UEFA Super Cup 2026 on Stan Sport.
Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99.
That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream PSG vs. Aston Villa and a host of other games throughout the season, including every Premier League and UEFA Champions League fixture.
UEFA Super Cup 2026: Preview
PSG are often a tough nut to crack, and it was Arsenal that fell short in the Champions League final back in May.
The Parisians are bidding to make it successive Super Cup titles, having won the 2025 edition of the tournament against Tottenham.
Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Fabián Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Hernández and Warren Zaïre-Emery could all play some part if deemed sufficiently match-fit.
Bradley Barcola is rumoured to be heading to Liverpool this summer, so his involvement looks uncertain.
SEE ALSO Should I use a VPN for streaming football in 2026
Aston Villa lost midfield kingpin Youri Tielemans to Manchester United in the summer for a snip at just £35m, but the biggest loss was perhaps Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea for £117 million. Lucas Digne also departed for tonight’s opponents PSG and could make his first appearance for the French side against his former club.
Unai Emery’s men have added Johan Manzambi, in the window, as well as Alejandro Garnacho and João Gomes.
The aforementioned Manzambi will not make his debut following an injury he sustained for Switzerland in the summer, while John McGinn is also a doubt. Ezri Konsa, Emi Martinez and Ollie Watkins will take no part following their involvement in the latter stages of the World Cup.
It will be a tough game for Villa, then, but if there is one thing we know about an Emery side, it is that they are a different animal in Europe. Can they make life difficult for PSG and perhaps even snatch a win and another piece of silverware?
Team News
PSG XI: Safonov; Nuno Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Hakimi; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Doué, Akliouche, Kvaratskhelia
Aston Villa XI: Bizot; Maatsen, Pau Torres, Lindelöf, Cash; Joao Gomes, Kamara; Madjo, Buendía, McGinn; Hemmings
FourFourTwo's prediction
PSG 4-0 Aston Villa
We can't see Villa troubling PSG with their side ravaged across the summer.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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