Quiz! Can you name every player with 50+ Premier League assists?

Quiz time, anyone?

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With Bruno Fernandes having hit the milestone of 20 assists in a Premier League season – with another game to go to finally break Thierry Henry's long-standing record from 2002/03 – we thought we'd question you on the all-time assist kings of this great league.

10 minutes on the clock for this quiz, and 51 players to guess: can you name everyone who's ever registered a half-century of assists in the Prem?

Picking out the master architects of the Premier League – the orchestrators who split defences with a single look – takes a true visionary: but moving from the playmaker's pocket to the grander tapestries of football history, however, requires a completely different tactical toolkit, and we've got plenty more quizzes for you to try, courtesy of Kwizly.

We're launching straight into the upper echelons of continental glory and the high-stakes drama of Spain's ultimate showcase. We want you to trace the shifting dynasties of the last few decades by naming every club to have won one of Europe's top five leagues since 1992, before diving directly into the crossfire of the Clasico: can you name every scorer in El Clasico since 2000?

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Next, map out the entire landscape of the English professional game by naming every English county to have a club in the 92, a challenge that rewards the true groundhoppers who know their geography as well as their goalscorers. Once you've navigated the county lines, head into London to decipher a web of shifting loyalties: can you name whether these 20 players played for Arsenal, Chelsea, both or neither? From obscure lower-league outposts to controversial moves across the capital, let’s see if your scouting network is firing on all cylinders.

To lower the intensity after that heavy statistical workout, settle down in a quiet spot for FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 53, which features a focus on Golden Balls, Golden Boots and Golden Boys. To ensure you stay sharp as the matchday drama unfolds, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia and deep-dive analysis. To truly secure your legacy as a terrace legend, join The Club, our free membership portal that serves as your digital dugout. Becoming a member unlocks secret hints for our most difficult puzzles and tracks your rank on global leaderboards.