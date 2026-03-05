Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup-winning XI of the 2000s?

Quiz time, as we gear up for more FA Cup action this weekend.

It might not be as coveted as it once was, but in this quiz, we're heading back in time to a day and age when this tournament was a little more prestigious, as we ask you for every starting XI that captured the Cup from 2000 to 2009, from old Wembley to new (via Cardiff, of course).

10 clubs, 11 players for each: that's 110 starters overall (quick maths) and 12 minutes with which to guess them, with, of course, a few players appearing in more than one winning XI over the course of the decade. So how well do you remember these glory days?

