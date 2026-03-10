Quiz! Can you name every English player to have scored five or more Champions League goals?

Quiz time, we reckon

PLAY ALL QUIZZES (Image credit: Future) QUIZZES Play all FourFourTwo quizzes and puzzles HERE

The Champions League has been a happy place for plenty for an English side over the years: 15 times, the winners have been from our fair country, with six English clubs winning the competition… but what about the players who have defined nights under the lights over the years?

31 Englishmen have netted over five goals in Europe's most prestigious competition since 1992, from the cult heroes of the ‘90s to the current Three Lions captain stretching the all-time goal record far into the distance for everyone else to play catch-up with. Can you name every single one in just eight minutes?

Article continues below

Your performance in identifying the masters of the European stage proves you have a sharp eye for elite-level goalscoring: but even the best poachers need to show more than just finishing ability. A new roster of tactical puzzles is now warming up on the touchline to see if your knowledge has real range, courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re moving from the continental elite to the absolute heavyweights of the modern era. We want you to prove your scouting credentials by naming the top five scorers in Europe's top five leagues every season since 2000, before pivoting to the most reliable stalwarts of the English game by sorting these players by the number of appearances they made in the Premier League. It is a test of both explosive impact and top-flight longevity that marks out the true terrace experts.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Football Quiz Book $17.99 $15.91 Preorder

If your heart belongs to the magic of the cup or the influence of the dugout, we have two distinct hurdles waiting for you in the tunnel. You can attempt to name every FA Cup-winning XI of the 2000s to show your memory of the millennium's biggest showpieces is still flawless, or look at the men who have seen the game from both sides of the touchline by naming every man to have played and managed in the Premier League. From the local legends of Wembley to the tactical minds of the technical area, let’s see if your footballing IQ is truly world-class.

Finally, check out FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 43, featuring clues on Brazilians, Ballon d'Or bridesmaids and Bundesliga battles. To ensure you’re always first to the team sheet, join our daily newsletter for an essential afternoon briefing of curated trivia. You can also secure your status as a club legend by registering for The Club: our free membership portal where you can unlock secret hints, collect digital badges, and battle for the number one spot on our global leaderboards.