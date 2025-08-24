Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?
We've set you a mammoth task - so how many can you name?
The Premier League was founded back in 1992.
Since then, we've had seven different winners, with Manchester United still the most successful English side with 13 titles to their name.
But how many teams in total have ever played in the Premier League? FourFourTwo's latest quiz needs you to name as many as you possibly can.
With 10 minutes on the clock, we are tasking you with naming all 51 clubs to have ever played at least one season in the Premier League.
Remember to sign in to FourFourTwo for hints and to leave your scores in the comments.
Good luck!
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
Keen for some more quizzing - let's do it!
First, let's dive into the world of iconic midfielders. Can you get 100 per cent in our Patrick Vieira quiz? Then, for a true test of your knowledge of a proper football hardman, can you tell us who these iconic Roy Keane quotes were about?
Ready to prove you're an all-around football expert? We've got a couple of brain-teasers to put you to the ultimate test. See if you can name every club in Europe's top five leagues for 2025/26 – and for a proper trip down transfer memory lane, can you name the 50 most expensive teenagers of all time?
Finally, for the ultimate test of your ball knowledge, it's time to test your knowledge of the grounds themselves. Can you name every stadium to ever host a Premier League game? More, as ever, below!
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.