Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?

Rodrigo Muniz celebrates his late leveller for Fulham against Brighton on the opening day of the new season

The Premier League was founded back in 1992.

Since then, we've had seven different winners, with Manchester United still the most successful English side with 13 titles to their name.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name the last 100 players to score a Premier League hat-trick?

But how many teams in total have ever played in the Premier League? FourFourTwo's latest quiz needs you to name as many as you possibly can.

With 10 minutes on the clock, we are tasking you with naming all 51 clubs to have ever played at least one season in the Premier League.

Remember to sign in to FourFourTwo for hints and to leave your scores in the comments.

Good luck!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Keen for some more quizzing - let's do it!

First, let's dive into the world of iconic midfielders. Can you get 100 per cent in our Patrick Vieira quiz ? Then, for a true test of your knowledge of a proper football hardman, can you tell us who these iconic Roy Keane quotes were about?

Ready to prove you're an all-around football expert? We've got a couple of brain-teasers to put you to the ultimate test. See if you can name every club in Europe's top five leagues for 2025/26 – and for a proper trip down transfer memory lane, can you name the 50 most expensive teenagers of all time?

Finally, for the ultimate test of your ball knowledge, it's time to test your knowledge of the grounds themselves. Can you name every stadium to ever host a Premier League game? More, as ever, below!