Friday Football Quiz, episode 117: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Take the quiz, pass the quiz; take the quiz, pass the quiz.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Future) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 116

Welcome once again, one and all, to the Friday Football Quiz, our weekly football quiz where we delve deep into the history and culture of the sport: this week putting posers in front of you on ‘sons of the gods’ and World Cup finalists whose XI consisted of players born in their home country.

20 questions coming up that we hope are just devilish enough to make your head hurt: get three-quarters of this lot correct, and we'll officially praise your ball knowledge. Enjoy!

Can you recall even more legendary streaks and tactical journeys of the game's greatest minds? We hope so: a new set of challenges awaits, courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re starting with a massive audit of the world’s most successful manager and the continent's most lethal finishers. We want you to track a tactical odyssey by naming every club Pep Guardiola faced in his first 1,000 games in management, before shifting your focus to the record-breaking goal machines: can you name the top five scorers in Europe's top five leagues every season since 2000? It is a rigorous test of managerial history and prolific output that separates the genuine analysts from the highlight-reel fans.