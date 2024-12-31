Quiz! Can you name the 100 most-capped England players since 1966?

Football quiz time – and we're looking for England appearance makers.

In 1966, football came home. Since that momentous triumph, England have produced some of the most exquisite footballers the world has ever seen… but they haven't managed to repeat the feat.

They've come close on a number of times. The tears of the 1990 semi-final in Italy and the start of a shootout hoodoo. A similar tale six years later on a grey day at Wembley. The incredible journey of 2018's young bucks gallivanting across Russia and the familiar gut-punch three years later, only one step further in a final.

Considering some of the players that have come from this great nation in the last 60-odd years, it's a travesty, really, that we still have one Jules Rimet trophy, ever-gleaming in a cabinet getting dustier by the decade.

Our question to you today is to name as many of England's top-century of Lions as you can. You have 10 minutes to guess 100 players.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

There are hints on offer, too. Simply sign into Kwizly and you can have as many as you like. Go!

