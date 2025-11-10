Quiz! Can you name every club Pep Guardiola faced in his first 1,000 games in management?

Football quiz time, following Pep Guardiola joining the 1,000 club.

The Catalan has proven himself one of the greatest managers of all time since first stepping into a dugout in 2007 – if not the greatest – so for this quiz, we want you to name every single club he's faced during tenures at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

16 minutes on the clock for this one, with 152 clubs played in those 1,000 games – have you been paying attention over the past couple of decades?

