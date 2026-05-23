FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 54: Spiders, snakes and scorpions

The weekend's here and so is our latest crossword puzzle.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 53

That's right, it's time for the latest FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword as you get another opportunity to show off your prowess over all things football trivia.

It works just like a traditional newspaper crossword puzzle as you're tasked with filling in a grid packed with football questions. There's no time limit, but there is a clock on display, as you may want to try and beat your mates. Be warned, this edition isn't for the squeamish, as we've got questions on spiders, snakes and scorpions, so if you dare, let's get started...

If that was a piece of cake and your quizzing itch has not yet been scratched then fear not, as we have plenty more quizzes to keep you busy this weekend, courtesy of Kwizly.

First up, we're talking stadiums. We're blessed with some of the finest football grounds in the world in the UK, but can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity? Next up is a fun one as we've got a bit creative and receated some iconic pictures into everyone's favourite childhood brick toy. So, can you name these players from a LEGO picture?