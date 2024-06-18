Quiz! Who wore this England kit?

England line up for their final pre-Euro 2024 friendly against Iceland

Another day, another big football quiz. How well do you know England kits?

Today's quiz is all about the Three Lions are we're asking you to match an England jersey to the player that wore it.

We've got 20 different England shirts, all with a number on and we want you name which player wore that particular shirt a major tournament.

From iconic player/number pairings to some unlikely candidates, this quiz will test your shirt and squad number knowledge from the past 34 years of international tournaments.

There's no time limit on this one, but you have 20 players to match to their shirt.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

