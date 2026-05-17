Pre-Match Poser no.27: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Time for another Pre-Match Poser…

What do David Hirst, Alexandre Lacazette, Kaka, Bruno N’Gotty, Stefano Fiore and Kyle Bartley have in common, along with basically any player who’s played for two separate clubs from the Red Bull network or the City Football Group?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week in the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – stay tuned for that – but for now, here's the answer to last week's conundrum…



Q. Sylvain Distin has three. David Silva and Micah Richards both have two each. Kevin De Bruyne, Rayan Cherki, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Rodri all have one each. Nathan Ake and Yaya Toure have none. One Manchester City player has six. What is it?



A. Tittles – the dots above an ‘i’ or ‘j’. Now you know that, we’ll let you work out which City player has six…

Whether you’ve just delivered a flawless tactical display or you’re feeling like a sub who’s been brought on for the final five minutes of a lost cause, the action is far from over. We’ve assembled a new roster of high-stakes challenges to put your footballing obsession to the ultimate test: all courtesy of Kwizly.

Solving a Pre-Match Poser is like spotting a line-breaking run from midfield that nobody else sees: it requires pure, unadulterated vision. But while you’ve mastered the “ungooglable,” the wider world of footballing trivia is calling for a full-match performance, and we've got a few more challenges, courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re starting by mapping out the heartlands and the long-form history of the national team. We want you to prove your internal GPS is working perfectly by naming every English county to have a club in the 92, before embarking on a massive archival journey to name every England player to go to a tournament since 1966. It is a marathon of a task, covering decades of Three Lions history and hundreds of names, that distinguishes the genuine historians from the casual observers.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 $15.91 View

If your expertise leans more toward individual greatness and those who have conquered the continent in multiple ways, we have two clinical challenges waiting in the tunnel. You can put your knowledge of an Anfield legend to the ultimate test and see how much you know about Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah, or widen your focus to the serial winners who completed the European set by naming every player to win both the Champions League and Europa League. From the Egyptian King to the trophy-hunters who dominated both Tuesday and Thursday nights, let’s see if your footballing IQ is truly world-class.