Pre-Match Poser no.28: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

It's our Pre-Match Poser: one question, but it's bloody difficult…

What connects Motherwell, Dynamo Kyiv, Rapid Wien and, strictly speaking, Wolverhampton Wanderers?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week in the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – stay tuned for that – but for now, here's the answer to last week's conundrum…



Q. What do David Hirst, Alexandre Lacazette, Kaka, Bruno N’Gotty, Stefano Fiore and Kyle Bartley have in common, along with basically any player who’s played for two separate clubs from the Red Bull network or the City Football Group?



A. They’ve all worn the same sponsor at two separate clubs. Hirst played for Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton, who both had Sanderson as their sponsor, Lacazette wore Emirates at Arsenal and Lyon, Kaka had Bwin at Milan and Real Madrid, N’Gotty wore Opel at Paris Saint-Germain and Milan, Stefano Fiore had spells at Fiorentina and Valencia (both had Toyota) and Kyle Bartley played for both Leeds United and Swansea City (both had 32Red).

Your ability to solve the “ungooglable” proves you aren’t just a fan of the game; you’re a genuine scholar of its deepest mysteries: but as we move from individual riddles to the broader history of the sport, we have a new tactical lineup to see if your memory can go the full 90 – powered, as ever, by Kwizly.

We are beginning with a study of international heartbreak and fleeting moments of glory. We’re challenging you to look toward the next global festival and name every nation to have played at a World Cup... but failed to make the 2026 tournament, before shifting focus to the individuals who enjoyed exactly one second of perfection: can you name every player with exactly one England goal since 2000? It is a trial of global qualifying drama and the one-hit wonders that separates the casual observers from the true archivists of the international game.

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If your expertise is more rooted in the traditions of the English top flight and domestic silverware, we have two clinical hurdles waiting in the tunnel. You can dive into the record books to name every team to have ever played in the Premier League, or prove your memory for Wembley drama is top-tier by