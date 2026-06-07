Pre-Match Poser no.30: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Your latest World Cup-themed Pre-Match Poser…

If Cristiano Ronaldo wins the World Cup, he’ll automatically leapfrog Lionel Messi, who’s at the bottom of the list. A former Tottenham Hotspur captain is second on the list. What is this list?

We'll reveal the answer this time next week in the next edition of The Pre-Match Poser – stay tuned for that – but for now, here's the answer to last week's conundrum…



Q. Benfica, Flamengo, Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur, Walsall. Why do Fenerbahce follow next in this sequence?



A. We’re talking birds. This sequence organises football clubs based on the average wingspan of their avian mascots, arranged in descending order. It starts with the expansive reach of Benfica's eagle, moving down to the soaring Flamengo vulture and the Brighton & Hove Albion seagull. The measurements continue to shrink through the flight-limited Tottenham Hotspur cockerel and the compact, aerodynamic Walsall swift. Fenerbahce appears next in the sequence because their mascot, the canary, has the next smallest wingspan in this list.

It’s one thing to have a general grasp of the game, but identifying the ungooglable requires vision of a prime