Nike Mercurial boot review: The Vapor 15 and Superfly XI are two of the best lightweight boots Nike have ever released

Insanely lightweight and perfect for speedsters on the grass, the latest Mercurial boots are as good as anything Nike have ever put their name to

The Nike Mercurial is one of the best-selling ranges in the market – and in its 25th anniversary, its popularity shows few signs of fading.

Coming in a low-cut Vapor and mid-cut Superfly version, the Merc has long been considered by most as the pinnacle of the ‘speed’ boot category. Players with pace to burn who need a lightweight, minimal boot to complement their style and attributes have turned to this – and there are some big-name advocates of the brand.

Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba and Ronaldo (both of them) are just a few of the many lauded names that have left defenders in their dust with Mercurials on their feet in the last 25 years and current speedster-in-chief Kylian Mbappe is continuing this tradition.

How we tested the Nike Mercurial Superfly XI and Nike Vapor 15 boots

We wore the current Mercurial Vapor and Superfly in both FG and AG a few times on 4G and grass pitches.

The FG soleplate on the Mercurial is one of the most aggressive on the market so despite the relatively short, bladed studs, these are not the best option on 4G. This added to the fact that the Mercurial AG soleplate is perhaps the best currently of its type on offer means that this is by far the best option for anyone who plays primarily on artificial surfaces with the FG best saved for natural grass pitches.

Comfort and fit

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The only difference between the Vapor and Superfly is the inclusion of a ‘dynamic fit collar’ on the Superfly making the Superfly a mid-cut option compared to the low-cut Vapor. This provides little to no performance advantages and is much more of a style choice. It does, however, come with £20 extra in price so this is something to consider if choosing between the two.

These boots are narrow and so a less suitable option for anyone with slightly wider feet. This inaccessibility is arguably one drawback of the latest (and many previous) generations of the Mercurial. Comfort is not the primary consideration in speed boots but the pliable upper feels good on your feet and does not require much time to break in.

We would recommend going true to size for the Mercurial Vapor 15 and Mercurial Superfly 9.

Design

Image 1 of 4 The current Vapors alongside the previous model (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Nike Mercurial Vapor 15 and Superfly 9 include an air zoom unit in the soleplate to add extra spring when pushing off and past opposition defenders. Reference to this can be seen with the word ‘Air’ emblazoned on the side of the boot. Whether this addition makes a truly significant difference is debatable, but it is unique and creates an experience that no other boot in the speed boot category or otherwise can offer.

The upper is made from Nike’s Vaporposite+ – a synthetic material covered in a grippy mesh. The grip can be felt to the touch but is not likely to have any significant effect on the ball.

Aside from the new air zoom unit, there's not a huge amount of difference between these and the previous generation of Mercurials with Nike sticking with many of the principles that have made the silo so loved.

Naturally, the look of these boots is as stunning and simplistic as you'd expect from this classic range.

On the pitch

(Image credit: Future)

You really can unlock your inner Mbappe with these bad boys.

Everything about them is built for speed – and as we have come to expect of the Mercurial, this boot has an extremely thin and lightweight upper and helps to create the almost ‘barefoot’ sensation to which speed boots aspire.

The Vaporposite+ upper is a slight refinement of the Vaporposite introduced with the previous iteration but is not dramatically different. The combination of the thin, lightweight upper, aggressive soleplate and the added bounce and improved energy return of the zoom unit makes the Mercurial once again a great option for pacey players looking to take off quickly and ghost past defenders.

Summary

The Nike Mercurial boots are legendary – and the latest iteration of Superfly and Vapors are all-timers. The American brand haven't reinvented the wheel with this product, but they never needed to, given how great they already were.