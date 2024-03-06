Under Armour Shadow Elite 2.0 review: An aggressive speed boot ready to rival the best

With a unique soleplate design, the Under Armour Shadow Elite 2.0 is for players wanting aggressive feedback in every action they perform on the pitch. Slim and lightweight, they're perfectly suited for quick attackers wanting to maximise their pace - but beware wearing them when it's raining, if you don't want sodden feet

Having been around long enough to produce multiple generations of a couple of

models and boast partnerships with household names such as Trent Alexander-

Arnold, Granit Xhaka and Memphis Depay, Under Armour can no longer be seen

as a newcomer in the football boot market.

Those stars have all since moved on to other brands, with Alexander-Arnold most notably signing on with Adidas at the backend of 2023 to become one of the faces of the Adidas Predator.

Under Armour, too, has moved on, with a new roster of players and generation of football boots as part of a renewed effort to challenge at the top table of the industry, where the best football boots are created.

The centrepiece of this is the Under Armour Shadow Elite 2.0 - and I was able to try a pair of these to see how they stack up against the other options in what is an increasingly competitive space.

Under Armour Shadow Elite 2.0 review

Under Armour Shadow Elite 2.0 (Image credit: Future)

Perhaps the most striking feature of the Shadow Elite 2.0 is under foot, with what is arguably the most unique looking soleplate on the market. The stud placement is quite unlike anything else available, with 11 bladed studs of varying lengths dotted around, including one at centre of the heel and one near the centre of the forefoot.

Whereas most outsoles feature two or four fairly symmetrical studs in the heel, the Shadow Elite has two fixed horizontally on the inside of the boot, one vertically on the outside with the aforementioned heel stud being slightly curved and situated horizontally.

The full carbon fibre soleplate is also a feature that was once fairly common, utilised by Nike in particular, but rarely seen on the best football boots today. This is

something that many boot enthusiasts have been crying out for since it fell out of fashion, and it's certainly a feature that always intrigues me.

Agility is something Under Armour has placed heavy emphasis on in their marketing of the boot, and the soleplate is a representation of that – engineered to aid braking and quick cuts with each stud designed for a slightly different movement.

Under Armour Shadow Elite 2.0 (Image credit: Future)

This means the plate is on the aggressive side, due to the responsiveness that comes with carbon fibre and the biting traction of fully bladed studs. This is also means that this is a pair that is best kept for natural grass pitches as it could be dangerous if used on artificial surfaces due to just how aggressive the traction is.

The outsole does a good job of delivering on its promises and I enjoyed the energy return of the carbon plate when pushing off balanced against good flexibility in the forefoot. There is also a nice stability provided by the stiffness of the midfoot.

Largely billed as a boot for agility, the Under Armour Shadow Elite 2.0 fits quite squarely in the ‘speed’ boot category against the likes of the New Balance Furon, Nike Mercurial Superfly and Adidas X series. Much like most of the other boots in this

category, the Shadow Elite is built with a one piece, lightweight, slim, knitted upper with the knit around the lacing being elasticated to help when putting them on.

For Under Armour, it is ‘IntelliKnit’ that is used for the upper. Interestingly and unlike some of the other options available, about half of the knitted material on the Shadow Elite is exposed rather than covered, with some type of reinforcement for extra structure.

Under Armour Shadow Elite 2.0 (Image credit: Future)

Here, the reinforcement is saved for specific areas of the boot that most require extra structure, and is what Under Armour calls Exomesh. This can be seen particularly around the midfoot, where the upper is at its most sturdy.

The presence of so much exposed knit brings a softness and extra flexibility to these parts of the upper. IntelliKnit appears to be slightly thicker than most of the equivalents from other brands, and this may be in part to counteract the lack of another structure around it on a lot of the boot.

It also features some holes around the lacing, presumably to add extra breathability to the slightly thicker knitted material. I do, however, think this is something that I could have done without, as it could prove problematic on rainy days - especially when the knit itself is premium enough for breathability to not pose any major issues.

In terms of quality, IntelliKnit is as good as anything else currently available and this 50/50 split is a feature that I am a fan of. Exposed knit is, however, extremely difficult to clean so this may be something to consider, especially on the launch colourway of the Shadow Elite 2.0 where it is white.

The boots fit fairly narrow, so might not be the best choice for those with very wide feet, particularly in the midfoot area where the Exomesh can be felt most. The knit around the top of the boot will create a little extra stretch in this area, and these should be OK for most foot types, though I'd always recommend trying them on before buying if you consider yourself to have especially wide feet.

Indeed, this is a boot aimed at quick and agile players, and boots of this type do tend to be slimmer and lower profile.

Under Armour Shadow Elite 2.0 (Image credit: Future)

I wore these true to size and would recommend this for the best fit.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was unveiled as the face of the boot, with Barcelona starlet Fermin Lopez quickly following, and these players encapsulate Under Armour’s approach both with the Shadow Elite 2.0 and more generally - moving forward with a fresh, exciting feel with emphasis on stars in the making.

The football boot market is in a fascinating space at the moment with competitors to the status quo of the two biggest brands now consistently releasing products that rival them in quality. These competitors also appear increasingly able to attract both stars of note and promise – a factor that is impossible to underestimate in terms of its influence in the jostling for position within the market.

New players, like Skechers, have entered the market with a great deal of intent, and it is clear that Under Armour are making a big push to get near to the top of what is becoming an increasingly congested mountain. The Shadow Elite 2.0 in terms of aesthetics and performance is a considerable step towards this and is a genuine alternative to what you might be used to.

Skechers Razor review: A unique option that combines speed with comfort

New Balance Tekela V4+ Pro Low review: Improving upon everything that was already right about a football boot

Nike Phantom GX Elite review: Can these football boots improve your touch on the ball?