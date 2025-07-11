Amazon Prime Day deal: Save up to 50% with shin pads as the new campaign beckons
Amazon Prime Day is here and you can make some mammoth savings on these shin pads
Grab yourself a summer bargain and secure big savings on these football shin pads, as selected by FourFourTwo.
UANTC shin guards for both adults and kids are made from weightless and high-quality hard PP shell, spreading more than 90% of the impact to provide comprehensive protection for your shin while against violent impacts.
The shin guards are made for boys, girls, kids and teenagers to keep them protected while still being comfortable and flexible.
They are a quintessential necessity for playing football and what better time to get protected ready for those pre-season games.
Click here to secure yours now, or follow the link below, to enjoy savings on Amazon Prime Day.
Uantc Shin guards soccer youths 4mm thick EVA foam offers excellent cushioning which helps disperse energy from impacts to prevent violent injury. Our soccer shin guards can resist external impulsive force effectively, thus providing powerful protection for lower leg and reducing sports injury.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
