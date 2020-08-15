Sevilla News and Features
Name: Sevilla
Founded: 1890
Home ground: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
League Titles: 1
Instagram: @sevillafc
Sevilla have emerged as Europa League specialists in recent years and are the competition's most successful club. They have lifted the trophy five times in the last 14 seasons, including an unprecedented three successive triumphs from 2014 to 2016 under the management of Unai Emery. The Andalusian club were crowned La Liga champions for the only time in their history in 1946, finishing a single point above Barcelona, while they have won the Copa del Rey on five occasions. Past players include Diego Maradona, Davor Suker, Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos and Frederic Kanoute.
Latest about Sevilla
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?
Posted
Football quiz How many finalists of Europe's secondary competition can you name?
Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world
Posted
Buying guide How to watch a Sevilla vs Inter Milan live stream, as Spain and Italy battle it out in the Europa League final
The riddle of Romelu Lukaku: a story of one of the greatest debut seasons Inter Milan have ever seen
By Ed McCambridge
The Belgian striker has not looked back since leaving the Premier League, and the results have been remarkable
