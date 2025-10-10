One-time Manchester United star dubbed 'unacceptable' at new club just weeks after joining
A former Manchester United player is already attracting huge criticism from his new team's supporters
A former Manchester United star has already been heavily criticised by fans of his new side.
The player in question left Old Trafford back in 2024 and was on the move again during the summer, with his footballing journey now taking him to Mexico.
It hasn't been plain sailing for the former Red Devils forward, who struggled horrendously with injuries during the latter years of his career in England.
Manchester United's long list of failed players in recent years is staggering to say the least, with Rasmus Hojlund the latest name to have been thrown to the side after a disappointing period at the club.
But the 29-year-old in question did win four trophies at the club during his nine-year stay and scored a whopping 90 goals for the club.
It's Anthony Martial who is attracting media attention in Mexico for all the wrong reasons, despite having only just joined the Liga MX outfit on a three-year deal.
Martial, 29, left Old Trafford before eventually signing for Greek side AEK Athens. His time there lasted just one season before the Frenchman was on the move again, this time to South America.
Yet to score a goal for his new club, the ex-Monaco man is facing huge criticism from the media in Mexico, with one publication blasting him for his goalless tally so far.
"The Frenchman is struggling to find the net and has not scored a goal for eight months," the report read. He has fallen far short of the expectations raised by his transfer. It's unacceptable for a player of his quality."
In FourFourTwo's view, Martial hasn't been the same player over the last three to four years, with relentless injury problems restricting what looked to be, at one point, an extremely promising career.
Remember that goal against Liverpool on his debut? Or those famous link-up goals with Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba? The 29-year-old looks, for now, a shell of his former self...
