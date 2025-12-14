How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man City: Live streams, TV coverage as Oliver Glasner and Pep Guardiola go toe to toe in the Premier League

Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City today as the Eagles attempt to put Man City through another miserable afternoon. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City key information • Date: Sunday, 14 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Last time Crystal Palace and Manchester City met, it was at Wembley. Eberechi Eze scored, Dean Henderson survived a VAR check and saved a penalty, and the Eagles had their first major trophy.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola attracted some attention for his part in an altercation on the pitch after the match but losing a final can do funny things to football folk.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Palace vs City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the UK

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City is one of this weekend's Sunday 2.00pm kick-offs and will be shown as part of the Sky Sports package.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and can also be streamed by Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports+ platform and Sky Go app.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in the US

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City is one of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City through Stan Sport.

Is there a Crystal Palace vs Manchester City free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City from anywhere

Out of the country when Crystal Palace vs Manchester City is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Premier League preview

The FA Cup final was Palace's first win over Man City in eight attempts, their last victory being a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in October 2021. Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher scored the goals.

After a lengthy dip by their standards, City are back on the up. With Premier League leaders Arsenal beaten at Villa Park last weekend, Guardiola's men closed the gap at the top of the table to two points.

Sitting in second place between Arsenal and Villa, City have won 10 of their 15 Premier League matches including the last three against Leeds United, Fulham and Sunderland.

They're the top scorers in the division by a country mile and it won't have escaped the notice of Palace boss Oliver Glasner that goal glutton Erling Haaland shook off a slightly quiet week or two to score in the Champions League in midweek.

Tickets

May's cup final was the only time Haaland has faced Palace without scoring. He's scored six goals in four Premier League matches against them, starting with a hat-trick at the Etihad Stadium at the start of 2022-23.

Palace are a rather tougher nut to crack under Glasner and they are now climbing from the comfort of mid-table stability into a legitimate push for the top four.

Indeed, they sat in fourth place at the beginning of the weekend, five points behind City in second and one ahead of Chelsea in fifth. They welcome Guardiola and his team to Selhurst Park on Sunday looking for their third win on the bounce.

Glasner will be eager to have one, two or all of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaela Sarr and Jaydee Canvot available after absences through injury and illness, but Daniel Munoz is expected to be out until the new year.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 2-3 Manchester City

Man City matches have been full of goals lately and both of these teams know where the net is. Unfortunately for Palace, that brings the world's most dangerous striker to the party.