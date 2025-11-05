The Wales World Cup 2026 home kit is out - and this is the best for AGES

The Wales World Cup 2026 home kit is out now – and it's one for the ages.

Though most nations haven't actually qualified for the tournament yet, Adidas have pre-empted the rush for picking up new tops by dropping kits for the World Cup way ahead of time.

Should Wales get to the tournament, this is a top that references their last World Cup…

The Wales World Cup 2026 home kit is absolute perfection

Adidas have played it relatively safe with Wales kits since becoming the official manufacturer in 2014, but they have tried something new for the latest edition.

A red base colour is a must for a Welsh jersey, and of course, is featured, with the official colour labelled “Better Scarlet.” Yeah, we've definitely never heard of it either.

Adidas Wales World Cup 2026 home kit The best Welsh football shirt for a generation? Adidas have absolutely knocked it out of the park: whether or not they make it to North America, the streets of Cardiff should be packed with Welshmen wearing this next summer.

On the “Better Scarlet” base is where they get funky. Horizontal stripes in white, green and red (all the colours which feature on the Welsh flag) run through the middle of the kit, with a centralised badge sitting neatly in the middle below the Adidas logo.

Look closely, too, and there's an embossing of the word ‘Cymru’ – a stellar touch all round.

Green and white stripes also feature on the neck and sleeves, adding nice accents to the kit. Of course, the shoulders feature the iconic three adidas stripes.

The last time a Wales kit featured any kind of stripe was 1996, where it ran vertically down the middle. That kit never graced a major tournament, but this new one may.

The Dragons face a tricky route to the World Cup, potentially via the play-offs, but they need to qualify, because this kit can’t not be used at a World Cup.

Image 1 of 4 Wales World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Wales World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Wales World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Wales World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

In FourFourTwo’s view, it’s an instant classic, and should they make it to the 2026 tournament will be immortalised for years to come. It will probably go down as one of their nicer kits either way, but major tournament status takes it to the upper echelons.

Have they hit the nail on the head, or is this a swing and a miss? Let us know your thoughts