Can't we play you ANY week? Football League teams your club has gone the LONGEST without playing

Coventry have actually played everyone in the EFL more recently than you might think

"Can we play you every week?" is the rhetorically-phrased terrace chant you'll hear most Saturdays at at least one English football ground. It's a taunt from one set of fans, directed towards the opposing set of supporters whenever the former's side is usually two-or-more goals to the good.

Playing the same team every week would, of course, be complete nonsense, even if for some sides, it would effectively guarantee them three points - which is what the chant asks knowing full well, they can't.

But, what's the longest your team has gone without playing a particular opponent? You've faced them before, but the footballing Gods have conspired to keep you both apart. FourFourTwo have done the requisite digging.

It's 130 years since Arsenal last played this English league opponent

Two cup competitions (Carabao Cup and FA Cup) mean the likelihood of facing a team in another division each season is pretty common, but for some clubs, such as those who've never been relegated from the top flight, they can be chance encounters.

Take Arsenal for example, they've played Crewe Alexandra six times in their history, but each of those came when Queen Victoria sat on the throne. How they've never been drawn against each other in the cups, we'll never know.

🔘 PREMIER LEAGUE

The Premier League ball (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal

Longest without playing: Woolwich Arsenal 7-0 Crewe Alexandra 1896 Division Two

Aston Villa

Longest without playing: Aston Villa 1-1 Lincoln City 1960 Division Two

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AFC Bournemouth

Longest without playing: Newport County 0-1 AFC Bournemouth 1987 Division Three

Brentford

Longest without playing: York City 1-2 Brentford 2002 FA Cup

Brighton & Hove Albion

Longest without playing: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 York City 2001 Division 3

Chelsea

Longest without playing: Stockport County 0-0 Chelsea 1926 Division Two

Coventry City

Longest without playing: Coventry City 0-2 Liverpool 2001 Premier League

Crystal Palace

Longest without playing: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wrexham 1982 Division Two

Everton

Longest without playing: Northampton Town 0-2 Everton 1966 Division One

Fulham

Longest without playing: Fulham 2-0 Newport County 1987 Division Three

Hull City

Longest without playing: Newport County 0-1 Hull City 1985 Division Three

Ipswich Town

Longest without playing: Mansfield 2-3 Ipswich Town 1963 FA Cup

Leeds United

Longest without playing: York City 0-4 Leeds United 1987 League Cup

Liverpool

Longest without playing: Liverpool 2-0 Gillingham 1914 FA Cup

Manchester City

Longest without playing: Manchester City 4-1 Barnet 1994 League Cup

Manchester United

Longest without playing: Doncaster Rovers 0-0 Manchester United 1936 Division Two

Newcastle United

Longest without playing: Newcastle United 2-3 Chesterfield 1947 Division Two

Nottingham Forest

Longest without playing: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Newport County 1951 Division Three (South)

Sunderland

Longest without playing: Wrexham 0-1 Sunderland 1980 Division Two

Tottenham Hotspur

Longest without playing: Chesterfield 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur 1949 Division Two

🔘 CHAMPIONSHIP

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Birmingham City

Longest without playing: Newport County 0-3 Birmingham City 1947 Division Two

Blackburn Rovers

Longest without playing: Chesterfield Town 0-1 Blackburn Rovers 1980 Division 3

Bolton Wanderers

Longest without playing: Bolton Wanderers 2-0 York City 2011 FA Cup

Bristol City

Longest without playing: Arsenal 0-0 Bristol City 1980 Division One

Burnley

Longest without playing: Burnley 2-0 Newport County 1988 Division Four

Cardiff City

Longest without playing: York City 3-3 Cardiff City 2001 Division Three

Charlton Athletic

Longest without playing: Charlton Athletic 3-2 York City 1976 Division Two

Derby County

Longest without playing: York City 1-3 Derby County 1986 Division Three

Lincoln City

Longest without playing: Lincoln City 8-1 Bromley 1938 FA Cup

Middlesbrough

Longest without playing: Leyton Orient 2-1 Middlesbrough 1978 FA Cup

Millwall

Longest without playing: Arsenal 0-2 Millwall 1995 FA Cup

Norwich City

Longest without playing: Norwich City 5-1 Mansfield Town 1959 Division Three

Portsmouth

Longest without playing: Huddersfield 4-1 Portsmouth 2001 Division One

Preston North End

Longest without playing: Newport County 3-3 Preston North End 1985 Division Three

Queens Park Rangers

Longest without playing: Queens Park Rangers 3-2 Newport County 1962 FA Cup

Sheffield United

Longest without playing: Sheffield United 2-0 Newport County 1984 Division 3

Southampton

Longest without playing: Barnet 1-4 Southampton 1954 FA Cup

Stoke City

Longest without playing: Stoke City 4-1 Barnet 1993 Autoglass Trophy

Swansea City

Longest without playing: Swansea City 0-0 Grimsby Town 2005 League Two

Watford

Longest without playing: Mansfield Town 0-3 Watford 1979 Division Three

West Bromwich Albion

Longest without playing: York City 0-1 West Bromwich Albion 1976 Division Two

West Ham United

Longest without playing: West Ham United 4-1 Exeter City 1915 Division Three

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Longest without playing: York City 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1986 Division Three

Wrexham

Longest without playing: Wrexham 1-3 Liverpool 1978 League Cup

🔘 LEAGUE ONE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

AFC Wimbledon

Longest without playing: AFC Wimbledon 1-2 Liverpool 2015 FA Cup

Barnsley

Longest without playing: Barnsley 0-2 Arsenal 1998 Premier League

Blackpool

Longest without playing: York City 0-2 Blackpool 2004 LDV Vans Trophy

Bradford City

Longest without playing: Bradford City 0-0 Fulham 1994 Division Two

Bromley

Longest without playing: Lincoln City 8-1 Bromley 1938 FA Cup

Burton Albion

Longest without playing: York City 1-1 Burton Albion 2015 League Two

Cambridge United

Longest without playing: Everton 3-0 Cambridge United 1976 FA Cup

Doncaster Rovers

Longest without playing: Doncaster Rovers 0-0 Manchester United 1936 Division Two

Huddersfield Town

Longest without playing: Huddersfield Town 1-0 Newport County 1938 Division Three

Leicester City

Longest without playing: Cambridge United 1-3 Leicester City 1993 Division 1 (Scheduled to play each other again on 1st December 2026)

Leyton Orient

Longest without playing: Leyton Orient 2-1 Liverpool 1963 Division One

Luton Town

Longest without playing: Southampton 1-0 Luton Town 2010 FA Cup

Mansfield Town

Longest without playing: Norwich City 5-1 Mansfield Town 1959 Division Three

Milton Keynes Dons

Longest without playing: Milton Keynes Dons 0-5 Tottenham Hotspur 2006 League Cup

Notts County

Longest without playing: Notts County 1-1 Manchester United 1992 Division One

Oxford United

Longest without playing: Oxford United 0-3 Liverpool 1987 Division One

Peterborough United

Longest without playing: Peterborough United 2-1 Arsenal 1965 FA Cup

Plymouth Argyle

Longest without playing: Plymouth Argyle 1-5 Tottenham Hotspur 1962 FA Cup

Reading

Longest without playing: Barnet 4-1 Reading 2001 LDV Vans Trophy

Sheffield Wednesday

Longest without playing: Newport County 3-2 Sheffield Wednesday 1964 FA Cup

Stevenage

Longest without playing: Stevenage 3-1 Newcastle United 2011 FA Cup

Stockport County

Never played: Stockport County 0-0 Chelsea 1926 Division Two

Wigan Athletic

Longest without playing: Newport County 1-2 Wigan Athletic 1987 Division Three

Wycombe Wanderers

Longest without playing: Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Liverpool 2001 FA Cup

🔘 LEAGUE TWO

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accrington Stanley

Longest without playing: Watford 0-0 Accrington Stanley 2006 League Cup (Accrington Stanley lost on penalties)

Barnet

Longest without playing: Barnet 1-4 Southampton 1954 FA Cup

Bristol Rovers

Longest without playing: Bristol Rovers 1-1 Manchester United 1975 Division Two

Cheltenham Town

Longest without playing: Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-1 Cheltenham Town 1987 FA Cup

Chesterfield

Longest without playing: Chesterfield 1-5 Arsenal 1937 FA Cup

Colchester United

Longest without playing: Arsenal 4-0 Colchester United 1959 FA Cup

Crawley Town

Longest without playing: Manchester United 1-0 Crawley Town 2011 FA Cup

Crewe Alexandra

Longest without playing: Woolwich Arsenal 7-0 Crewe Alexandra 1896 Division Two

Exeter City

Longest without playing: Chelsea 2-0 Exeter City 1951 FA Cup

Fleetwood Town

Longest without playing: Fleetwood Town 0-0 York City 2014 League Two Play Off Semi Final Second Leg

Gillingham

Longest without playing: Liverpool 2-0 Gillingham 1914 FA Cup

Grimsby Town

Longest without playing: Everton 0-1 Grimsby Town 1984 League Cup

Newport County

Longest without playing: Newport County 0-3 Birmingham City 1947 Division Two

Northampton Town

Longest without playing: Arsenal 1-1 Northampton Town 1965 Division One

Oldham Athletic

Longest without playing: Aston Villa 1-2 Oldham Athletic 1994 Premier League

Port Vale

Longest without playing: Port Vale 0-1 West Ham United 1991 Division Two

Rochdale

Longest without playing: Arsenal 4-2 Rochdale 1920 FA Cup

Rotherham United

Longest without playing: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Rotherham United 1972 FA Cup

Salford City

Longest without playing: Everton 3-0 Salford City 2020 League Cup

Shrewsbury Town

Longest without playing: Newcastle United 2-1 Shrewsbury Town 1987 Simod Cup

Swindon Town

Longest without playing: Liverpool 2-2 Swindon Town 1993 Premier League

Tranmere Rovers

Longest without playing: Arsenal 0-1 Tranmere Rovers 1973 League Cup

Walsall

Longest without playing: Walsall 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur 1969 FA Cup

York City

Longest without playing: York City 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur 1955 FA Cup