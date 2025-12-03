Iran World Cup 2026 squad: Amir Ghalenoei's latest selection ahead of the World Cup draw

The Iran World Cup 2026 squad will be the fourth in a row.

In all of their appearances so far, they have failed to make it past the group stage and will be hoping they can change that at World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

In 2022, they were handed a group including England, the United States and Wales, and they managed to win just once, beating Wales with goals in the 98th and the 101st minute.

In their last set of international fixtures, they faced two potential opponents for the tournament in north America in the shape of Cape Verde and Uzbekistan.

While they didn’t lose either game, both went to penalties, and with both teams being debutants at the World Cup, it’s likely they will need to step up their performances should they wish to make it out of the group stages for the first time ever.

Much of their squad plays their football in the Middle East, with a few players playing in Europe, notably Mehdi Taremi, who is their captain. He now plays for Olympiacos, and is their third all-time top scorer with 56 goals.

Ali Daei, is their all-time top goalscorer, with 108 goals in 148 games, and he is also the third highest scorer in international football history.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Squad

Iran World Cup 2026 squad: The latest selection

GK: Alireza Beiranvand (Tractor)

GK: Payam Niazmand (Persepolis)

GK: Hossein Hosseini (Sepahan)

GK: Mohammad Reza Akhbari (Sepahan)

DF: Ali Nemati (Foolad)

DF: Saleh Hardani (Esteghlal)

DF: Shojae Khalilzadeh (Tractor)

DF: Milad Mohammadi (Persepolis)

DF: Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Persepolis)

DF: Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor)

DF: Aria Yousefi (Sepahan)

DF: Danial Esmaeilifar (Tractor)

MF: Saeid Ezatolahi (Shabab Al Ahli)

MF: Saman Ghoddos (Ittihad Kalba)

MF: Mohammad Ghorbani (Al Wahda)

MF: Mehdi Hashemnejad (Tractor)

MF: Mehdi Tikdari (Gol Gohar)

MF: Omid Noorafkan (Sepahan)

MF: Alireza Koushki (Esteghlal)

MF: Hadi Habibinejad (Chadormalou)

MF: Mohammad Mehdi Mohebi (Ittihad Kalba)

FW: Mehdi Taremi (Olympiacos) (captain)

FW: Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (Tractor)

FW: Ali Alipour (Persepolis)

FW: Mohammad Omri (Persepolis)

FW: Mehdi Ghayedi (Al-Nasr)

Fixtures and results

November 13: Iran 0–0 Cape Verde (5–4 pens), Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

October 14: Iran 2–0 Tanzania, Rashid Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

October 10: Russia 2–1 Iran, Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, Russia

September 8: Uzbekistan 1–0 Iran (a.e.t.), Olympic City Stadium, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

September 4: Tajikistan 2–2 Iran, Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan

September 1: India 0–3 Iran, Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan

August 29: Iran 3–1 Afghanistan, Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan

June 10: Iran 3–0 North Korea, Azadi Stadium, Tehran, Iran

June 5: Qatar 1–0 Iran, Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar

March 25: Iran 2–2 Uzbekistan, Azadi Stadium, Tehran, Iran

March 20: Iran 2–0 United Arab Emirates, Azadi Stadium, Tehran, Iran

Manager

Who is Iran's manager?

Amir Ghalenoei is in his second stint in charge of the Iranian national football team.

His first stint saw him in charge for 17 games between 2007 and 2008, of which he only lost one. His second stint has seen him lose just four times, and he will likely lead them to the 2026 World Cup.

Italian analyst and coach Antonio Gagliardi, who has been part of Italy and Juventus’ backroom staff, has been added to the staff, with the expectation he will take over after the 2026 World Cup.

Star player

Who is Iran's star player?

Mehdi Taremi playing for Iran (Image credit: Getty)

Mehdi Taremi now plays for Olympiacos, moving to Greece in the summer in search of regular minutes ahead of the World Cup.

In seven substitute appearances he has bagged six goals, as well as also scoring in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

If Iran want to get out of the group stage for the first time ever, they will need him at his best.