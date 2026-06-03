Leeds United huge season ticket waiting list revealed as work begins on Elland Road expansion

Following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, Leeds have officially begun expansion works which will turn Elland Road into a UEFA Category Four stadium.

The Whites secured their Premier League status with a few weeks to spare last season, allowing the club to move forward with their redevelopment plans.

Premier League membership is worth upwards of £120 million per season from broadcast revenue and merit payments alone, therefore remaining in the division was vital to the club's long-term ambitions.

Elland Road expansion work officially begins in Leeds

Leeds fans are among the most passionate in the country (Image credit: Getty Images)

The club have now confirmed that 'work has now begun on the West Stand starting with the removal of the Banqueting Suite'.

Leeds plan to turn their Elland Road home into a 53,000-seater capacity stadium, making it one of the largest club stadiums in the country.

Buy an A1 version of FourFourTwo's World Cup wall chart HERE! Large A1 Football Wall Chart with Space for Scores and Predictions: Designed for easy viewing and interaction with room to write results and build predictions

The current capacity is just shy of 38,000 and the stadium is sold out most weeks, largely due to the high number of season ticket holders.

Over the years, the waiting list to be able to purchase a season ticket has grown with the latest number, confirmed by the club, swelling to 32,000 at last count.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This figure is a key reason for the club's Elland Road enhancement, seeking to meet demand as well as establish themselves as a major Premier League player once again.

An official press release read: "Carefully designed to enhance the matchday experience whilst protecting Elland Road’s famous atmosphere, supporters can look forward to improved seating comfort and sightlines throughout the expanded West Stand."

There will also be 'enhanced concourses and fan amenity spaces both inside and around the stadium', as well as a more 'inclusive and accessible' environment for all visitors, in addition to upgraded hospitality services.