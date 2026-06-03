Leeds United huge season ticket waiting list revealed as work begins on Elland Road expansion
Leeds United have officially begun work on expanding their Elland Road home
Following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, Leeds have officially begun expansion works which will turn Elland Road into a UEFA Category Four stadium.
The Whites secured their Premier League status with a few weeks to spare last season, allowing the club to move forward with their redevelopment plans.
Premier League membership is worth upwards of £120 million per season from broadcast revenue and merit payments alone, therefore remaining in the division was vital to the club's long-term ambitions.
Elland Road expansion work officially begins in Leeds
The club have now confirmed that 'work has now begun on the West Stand starting with the removal of the Banqueting Suite'.
Leeds plan to turn their Elland Road home into a 53,000-seater capacity stadium, making it one of the largest club stadiums in the country.
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The current capacity is just shy of 38,000 and the stadium is sold out most weeks, largely due to the high number of season ticket holders.
Over the years, the waiting list to be able to purchase a season ticket has grown with the latest number, confirmed by the club, swelling to 32,000 at last count.
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This figure is a key reason for the club's Elland Road enhancement, seeking to meet demand as well as establish themselves as a major Premier League player once again.
An official press release read: "Carefully designed to enhance the matchday experience whilst protecting Elland Road’s famous atmosphere, supporters can look forward to improved seating comfort and sightlines throughout the expanded West Stand."
There will also be 'enhanced concourses and fan amenity spaces both inside and around the stadium', as well as a more 'inclusive and accessible' environment for all visitors, in addition to upgraded hospitality services.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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