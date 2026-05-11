Why Leeds United have been hit with £62m bill as transfer costs stack up

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Leeds United secured Premier League football for a second season without kicking a ball over the weekend

A Leeds United badge on a corner flag at Elland Road before the Carabao Cup First Round match between Leeds United and Shrewsbury Town at Elland Road on August 9, 2023 in Leeds, England.
Elland Road corner flag (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)