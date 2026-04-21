Aston Villa make major stadium capacity decision for upcoming 2026/27 season

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Aston Villa supporters are bracing for a year of upheaval as the club confirmed a strategy to fast-track the transformation of Villa Park

Police officers stand on duty ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg football match between Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on April 15, 2025. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Aston Villa's home ground, Villa Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Villa Park's North Stand will be decommissioned for the duration of the 2026/27 season whilst redevelopment works are underway, affecting season ticket holders who will need to be relocated.

Instead of a phased construction process that would have seen work spread across two years, the club have chosen to expedite the process.