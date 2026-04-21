Aston Villa make major stadium capacity decision for upcoming 2026/27 season
Aston Villa supporters are bracing for a year of upheaval as the club confirmed a strategy to fast-track the transformation of Villa Park
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Villa Park's North Stand will be decommissioned for the duration of the 2026/27 season whilst redevelopment works are underway, affecting season ticket holders who will need to be relocated.
Instead of a phased construction process that would have seen work spread across two years, the club have chosen to expedite the process.
By shutting the stand down completely for 12 months, it is hoped the stadium will meet the required deadline to double as a flagship venue for the Euro 2028 tournament.